Exclusive

Here’s how ‘Barbie Girl’ might have sounded, if it had been written by Mozart

13 July 2023, 17:19

Pianist plays ‘Barbie Girl’, in the style of Mozart

By Siena Linton

An iconic 90s pop hit meets 18th-century piano music, in a mashup for the ages...

Since her arrival in 1959, Barbie has played a seminal role in countless childhoods, inspiring young people worldwide with her vast portfolio career.

She has been a surgeon, an astronaut, an Olympic swimmer, and has even run for office as US President. But there’s one career she hasn’t tried her hand at (at least not yet): composing music.

Now, with a brand new film on the horizon, Classic FM’s own Tim Lihoreau has given Barbie the classical moment she truly deserves, seamlessly blending a Mozart piano sonata with Aqua’s 1997 pop hit, ‘Barbie Girl’.

Read more: Lizzo just played Mozart on the Glastonbury stage, and it was an iconic moment

The new ‘Barbie’ film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, arrives in cinemas in July 2023.
The new ‘Barbie’ film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, arrives in cinemas in July 2023. Picture: Alamy

Tim begins to play Mozart’s Piano Sonata No.16, nicknamed the ‘Sonata Facile’ – a classic Alberti bass, or oscillating broken chord, paired with a pleasantly simple melody.

But this isn’t your average Mozart piano sonata.

In a flawless transition just four bars in, Tim replaces Mozart’s melody with that of ‘Barbie Girl’, which fits surprisingly well over the composer’s original meandering bass.

After some harmonic exploration, and a brief reprise of the music Mozart actually wrote, Tim returns to a soft repetition of the main ‘Barbie Girl’ theme before ending on a little tune familiar to many of us...

Listen to Tim Lihoreau every weekday morning, on Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast, 6am–9am.

