Here’s how ‘Barbie Girl’ might have sounded, if it had been written by Mozart

By Siena Linton

An iconic 90s pop hit meets 18th-century piano music, in a mashup for the ages...

Since her arrival in 1959, Barbie has played a seminal role in countless childhoods, inspiring young people worldwide with her vast portfolio career.

She has been a surgeon, an astronaut, an Olympic swimmer, and has even run for office as US President. But there’s one career she hasn’t tried her hand at (at least not yet): composing music.

Now, with a brand new film on the horizon, Classic FM’s own Tim Lihoreau has given Barbie the classical moment she truly deserves, seamlessly blending a Mozart piano sonata with Aqua’s 1997 pop hit, ‘Barbie Girl’.

The new ‘Barbie’ film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, arrives in cinemas in July 2023. Picture: Alamy

Tim begins to play Mozart’s Piano Sonata No.16, nicknamed the ‘Sonata Facile’ – a classic Alberti bass, or oscillating broken chord, paired with a pleasantly simple melody.

But this isn’t your average Mozart piano sonata.

In a flawless transition just four bars in, Tim replaces Mozart’s melody with that of ‘Barbie Girl’, which fits surprisingly well over the composer’s original meandering bass.

After some harmonic exploration, and a brief reprise of the music Mozart actually wrote, Tim returns to a soft repetition of the main ‘Barbie Girl’ theme before ending on a little tune familiar to many of us...

