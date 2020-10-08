Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ 25th anniversary special to stream free online again

The iconic Royal Albert Hall production will be streamed for free. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The Royal Albert Hall production will be on YouTube on Friday – for 24 hours only!

The 25th anniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall is once again coming to YouTube for free, via the channel The Shows Must Go On.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical famously played out at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011, with Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom as Sierra Boggess as Christine. For many, it is the perfect cast and production of the musical mogul’s hit.

This time, it is coming to YouTube to mark the musical’s 34th anniversary

As before, the stream is free but viewers are strongly encouraged to donate to a charity – the composer suggests Acting For Others, Broadway Cares and the Actors Benevolent Fund – to help keep venues and artists afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic, during which most theatres are still closed due to distancing restrictions.

How can I watch ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ on YouTube?

The Royal Albert Hall production will be available from 7pm BST on Friday 9 October, on Universal’s free YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On.

It will be up for 24 hours only in the UK, so we’d advise bringing the theatre to your living room and settling in for a Friday night or Saturday matinée showing.

The Phantom of the Opera (2011) features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus special guest appearances.

It replaces a planned stream of tenor Alfie Boe in concert at the Albert Hall, which has now been moved to next week.