We just got a glimpse of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical ‘Cinderella', and we love it

By Rosie Pentreath

Lloyd Webber is répétiteur for Carrie Hope Fletcher in this sublime rendition of ‘Far Too Late’, a song from the reimagining of the classic fairytale set to be premiered on stage in 2021.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has treated us to a ‘surprise’ in the form of a sublime moment from his new musical, Cinderella.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Lloyd Webber delighted us with a video featuring Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher performing ‘Far Too Late’ from the reimagining of the classic fairytale hitting stage next year (hopefully) – with Lloyd Webber himself at the piano.

Cinderella, currently set to premiere in March 2021, has been written by actor and Killing Eve show-runner Emerald Fennell. Webber’s written a brand new score for it, and teamed up with David Zippel for the lyrics.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher perform ‘Far Too Late’. Picture: Andrew Lloyd Webber

The video was filmed at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London, where Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera had been playing for 34 years until it sadly had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let's dedicate it to the government, and the governments of various other countries, and say it’s getting to the point where it is far too late,” Lloyd Webber says in at the start of the video (watch above). “We want to get back to the theatre again; we want to be open,” the composer says, lamenting theatres remaining empty in light of coronavirus.

“Carrie Hope Fletcher will open as Cinderella, as soon as I am possibly allowed to get back into the theatre again.” We’re poised to book our pumpkin carriages!