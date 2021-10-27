What makes J.S. Bach’s Toccata in D minor so terrifying?

27 October 2021, 17:31

Bach plays the organ
Bach plays the organ. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

This spooky staple has long been associated with the horror genre, and was a go-to for scary films in the silent movie era. But what makes this work for the organ just so unsettling?

Famed for its iconic opening, Bachs Toccata and Fugue in D minor (BWV 565) is one of the most well-known pieces of organ music ever written.

Composed somewhere between ​​1703-7, the over 300-year-old work rose to popularity in the 20th century, after it cemented its place in popular media.

You’ll probably recognise the piece from multiple horror, magical, and supernatural films, as it has all the ingredients to accompany the uneasy.

Here are some of the reasons Bach’s iconic work is the ultimate spine-chilling soundtrack.

Read More: Organist’s thundering Bach ‘Toccata’ played in Berlin Cathedral is a terrifying experience

Firstly, it’s in a minor key

As the title gives away, this piece is in D minor. And confusingly enough, it’s not the only Toccata and Fugue in D minor that Bach wrote.

Toccata and Fugue in D minor (BWV 538), is distinguished from this BWV 565 work of the same name, by its modal nickname ‘Dorian’.

Minor keys are often associated with emotions such as sadness, tragedy and melancholy, as our ears are conditioned to hear major keys as the default.

When we hear a minor key, due to the accidentals, we can sometimes incorrectly perceive the key to be ‘wrong’, which consequently fosters these unsure emotions.

Read More: We are completely mesmerised by Bach’s Toccata and Fugue on wine glasses

Phantom of the Opera 1962
Phantom of the Opera 1962. Picture: Alamy

The organ is a scary instrument

The organ is often thought of as one of the scariest instruments in classical music. But why?

First, let’s consider its size. The largest pipe organ in the world weighs a whopping 150 tons!

Organ critics have often called the instruments unsightly, imposing and intimidating. In many cathedrals they can have an unsettlingly large presence.

Read more: These are the scariest pieces of music ever written

Subconsciously, organs often have connotations to religion, but due to the heavy nature of some of organ music’s most famous works, this can be the darker part of religion.

Associations with demons, exorcism, and hell don’t cast the instrument in the best light, especially when darker and lower organ music is sometimes coined as ‘a descent into hell’.

What probably doesn’t help, is the instrument’s prolific use in the horror film genre...

Read more: Someone built an organ that shoots out massive flames as you play Bach

The organ and Bach in the world of cinema

With villains such as Davy Jones, from the Pirates of the Caribbean series, and the Phantom from The Phantom of the Opera, being organists, it’s no wonder the classical world looks at this instrument in a corrupted light.

In the direct-to-video Disney film, Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, the main antagonist is a literal pipe organ.

This bias against the organ goes all the way back to the days of silent movies, at the beginning of the 20th century, where some horror films were accompanied by just a chilling solo organ.

Even when movies began to have sound, the first horror movie to have sound, The Terror, was a film about an organist who goes on a murder spree!

The Toccata and Fugue in D minor has featured in multiple horror movies, both in its organ form, and in other arrangements.

The 1931 Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, a film based on the Robert Louis Stevenson book The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, opens with an orchestral arrangement of the Bach, making the audience uneasy from the beginning.

As we’ve already mentioned, the Phantom is a fan of the organ, and the Bach work pervades the 1962 film version of the story. It also makes a dramatic opening to Disney’s 1940 musical film Fantasia, and the violent science fiction sports film, Rollerball.

The organ work has also been used in the 1934 horror film, The Black Cat, and even in Doctor Who, when the TARDIS became a pipe organ in season 22.

Bach News

See more Bach News

Bach pancake

Someone made an impossibly well-sculpted J.S. Bach pancake and we are mightily impressed
Huge xylophone plays Bach

Giant handmade xylophone plays Bach in the depths of a serene Japanese forest
György and Márta Kurtág Bach duet

This 90-year old couple play Bach together and it will bring tears to your eyes

Bach Music

See more Bach Music

nina simone plays bach

Nina Simone plays a stunning Bach-style fugue in the middle of one of her classic songs

Discover Music

bach cantata tim mead

This Bach cantata is so beautiful it's basically from another planet
Figgy pudding fugue

We Wish You a Merry Christmas, in the style of a Bach fugue

Christmas

Bach Pictures

See more Bach Pictures

Bach's children

Q: How many children did J.S. Bach have? A: Loads. Here’s what we know.
San Quentin Prison interior

10 of the greatest composers who broke the law

Johann Sebastian Bach

Bach: Compositions, children, biography and more facts about the great composer

Bach Album Reviews

See more Bach Album Reviews

New releases 13th July

New releases: Vladimir Ashkenazy plays Bach and Maxim Rysanov plays Schubert
New releases 12th June

New Releases: Bach with Zhu Xiao-Mei and Emmanuel Despax plays Chopin
new releases 22nd may

New releases: 'Bach Stories' and Mozart with the LSO Wind Ensemble

Bach Guides

See more Bach Guides

Bach's Facebook page

If composers had Facebook: Johann Sebastian Bach's profile

Bach and wife Anna Magdalena

Did Bach’s wife write some of his best-known works?

Requiem

A guide to JS Bach's incredible Passion music