Remembering the cool genius of Tony Bennett with this eternal ‘New York, New York’ Andrea Bocelli duet

21 July 2023, 14:32 | Updated: 21 July 2023, 14:57

Remembering Tony Bennett’s eternal ‘New York, New York’ duet with Andrea Bocelli in Central Park
Remembering Tony Bennett’s eternal ‘New York, New York’ duet with Andrea Bocelli in Central Park. Picture: Alamy

By Kyle Macdonald

The music world mourns the loss of one of the great voices of the past century, as Tony Bennett has died, aged 96.

With the passing of legendary crooner Tony Bennett, the world has lost one of its biggest vocal icons.

The singer was born in Queens, New York on 3 August 1926. And with his suave tailoring, effortless style and jazzy, smoky voice, he was a true icon of 20th-century New York.

So what better way to remember him, than with this musical tribute to the city that never sleeps.

Live from Central Park’s great lawn in September 2011, Bennett stepped up on stage with the great Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, to perform a free outdoor concert to the people of New York.

As ever with Bennett, age was immaterial as he breezed through the entertainer’s song, with Bocelli by his side. Watch as two great voices join in a moment of music never to be forgotten...

Andrea Bocelli, Tony Bennett - New York, New York (HD)

Bennett made his name in the big band, Broadway tunes, and jazz. He sang with almost every major figure in popular jazz, from band-leading legends to intimate duets with pianist Bill Evans.

Over his career he has been awarded 20 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, In 2021, he broke the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material, at the age of 95 years and 60 days.

Bennett once described himself as a tenor who sings like a baritone. For 70 years he has been known for his rich voice and natural gravelly tone, but there was also a classical technique behind his vocal longevity.

“I learned the vocal practice of bel canto singing, which many opera singers use and it’s a very good technique for keeping your voice in good shape,” he once revealed in an interview.

A new century brought collaborations with Lady Gaga, Billy Joel and this with Andrea Bocelli.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, and went public five years later.

We’re sure the city that never sleeps, will grant this legend of music rest.

Andrea Bocelli latest

See more Andrea Bocelli latest

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli’s greatest songs of all time

Andrea Bocelli sings Time to say Goodbye, in Italian Con te partirò

Time to Say Goodbye: What are the lyrics, who sings it, and what do the Italian lyrics mean?
Andrea Bocelli singing Ave Maria

What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Maria’, and who wrote it?

Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli were just two of the famous faces from classical music to perform at the Coronation Concert

Coronation Concert: who sang and performed at the Windsor Castle concert?

Discover Music

Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli performed ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel perform emotional ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Coronation Concert
Andrea Bocelli and HAUSER duet in New York

Andrea Bocelli and cellist HAUSER perform a glittering New York Times Square duet

Andrea Bocelli facts – wife, children, songs

Andrea Bocelli facts: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor
Is Andrea Bocelli completely blind?

Is Andrea Bocelli blind? The story behind the famed tenor’s sight loss

Christmas with the Bocellis

Andrea Bocelli on singing with family at Christmas: ‘My voice is changing, every year it’s different’
The Bocelli family in the Alps

Andrea Bocelli sings from majestic Mont Blanc with his son and 10-year-old daughter

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Richard Strauss underscores the dramatic introduction of ‘Barbie’ in the opening scene of the blockbuster film

The ‘Barbie’ film needed iconic opening music, and they chose Richard Strauss - here’s why

Discover Music

Malakai Bayoh on the ‘Harry Potter staircase’

Malakai Bayoh sings magical Puccini from within London’s famed ‘Harry Potter staircase’

Fragile skull fragments, presumed to be Beethoven’s, returned to Vienna for study

Fragile skull fragments, presumed to be Beethoven’s, returned to Vienna for study

Beethoven

The film’s main theme uses a violin to underscore the thoughts of the father of the atom bomb, Dr J. Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer soundtrack: who wrote the score and why does the violin play such a prominent role?

Discover Music

Denmark national anthem: what are the lyrics, and why are there two Danish national anthems?

What are the lyrics to the Danish national anthem, and why does Denmark have two official songs?

Discover Music

Does Sweden have a national anthem, and what are the lyrics to the country’s song?

What are the lyrics to Sweden’s national anthem?

Discover Music

What is Spain’s national anthem, and why does it have no words?

What is Spain’s national anthem, and why does it have no words?

Discover Music

Germany sing the national anthem at UEFA Womens Euro 2022 Final at Wembley Stadium

What are the lyrics to the German national anthem, and did they change after World War II?

Discover Music

2018 Rugby Autumn Internationals Ireland v USA Nov 24th

What are the lyrics to the Irish national anthem – and why does Ireland have two anthems?

Discover Music

The Mostly Mozart Orchestra perform at the Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City festival using Music: Not Impossible technology

These incredible ‘vibrating vests’ are changing live music for deaf audiences – watch how it works

Discover Music