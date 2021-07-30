There are lyrics to ‘Happy Birthday’ that you literally never knew about

30 July 2021, 09:32 | Updated: 30 July 2021, 09:34

more lyrics to happy birthday

It’s one of the best-known tunes in the world – and we’ve just found out there are two more verses to it.

After years of singing it for friends and family and flamboyantly harmonising on the last line, we are all pretty familiar with the first verse of ‘Happy Birthday’.

It goes like this: 

Happy Birthday to you
Happy Birthday to you
Happy Birthday dear (name)
Happy Birthday to you.

Read more: Orchestra pranks their conductor on his birthday in the BEST way

But what if we were to tell you that there were two whole extra verses, that went like this?

From good friends and true,
From old friends and new,
May good luck go with you,
And happiness too.

How old are you now?
How old are you now?
How old, How old
How old are you now?

Now your mind is feeling suitably blown, here’s the song again, arranged as a lovely jazz piece by Jonny May:

More From ClassicFM

Young pianist Elisey Mysin

7-year-old pianist mesmerises with virtuosic and heartfelt Chopin on live TV

Discover Music

10 of the best anime film and TV scores ever written

10 of the best anime film and TV scores ever written

Discover Music

What are the origins of ‘Humpty Dumpty Sat on a Wall’, and what do the lyrics mean?

What are the origins of ‘Humpty Dumpty Sat on a Wall’, and what do the lyrics mean?

Discover Music

Elinor Remick Warren was one of America’s most in-demand 20th century composers

The incredible story of Elinor Remick Warren, one of America’s most in-demand 20th century composers

Discover Music

Charles and Diana: All the classical music that played at the Royal Wedding

Charles and Diana’s wedding music: Every classical piece played

Discover Music

Nate Mercereau duets with the Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge is emitting a ‘creepy’ hum, so this musician used it as a drone in his music

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Vibrant new look at West Side Story remake by Steven Spielberg

‘West Side Story’ Spielberg remake: 2021 UK release date, trailer, cast and soundtrack revealed

1 day ago

Discover Music

ROC and Tchaikovsky at Tokyo 2020

A Tchaikovsky piano concerto is being played at the Olympics instead of the Russian National Anthem. Here’s why.

2 days ago

Tchaikovsky

New York's Metropolitan Opera

New York’s Met Opera bans all children under 12 from audience due to COVID-19

2 days ago

New York Metropolitan Opera

An airport pianist earned $60k in tips after a stranger posted his playing to Instagram

An airport pianist earned $60k in tips after a stranger posted his playing to Instagram

2 days ago

Discover Music

Russian pianist wows with Liszt

Age-defying piano virtuoso stuns crowd with incredible streetside performance

3 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

What's the music in 'No Time to Die'?

No Time To Die soundtrack: what’s the music in the new Bond film and when is it released?

4 days ago

How Susan Boyle’s unexpected Olympics appearance stole the show

How Susan Boyle’s unexpected Olympics appearance stole the show

4 days ago

Susan Boyle

Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé sing 'Barcelona'

The iconic time Freddie Mercury and soprano Montserrat Caballé’s duet initiated the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

7 days ago

Videos

When Pavarotti sang his final ‘Nessun dorma’ to close Italy’s Olympics Opening Ceremony

When Pavarotti sang his final ‘Nessun dorma’ to close Italy’s Olympics Opening Ceremony

9 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Hong Kong Airport Flashmob

Orchestra of young musicians takes over Hong Kong airport in joyous flashmob

10 days ago

Videos

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures