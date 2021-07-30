There are lyrics to ‘Happy Birthday’ that you literally never knew about

It’s one of the best-known tunes in the world – and we’ve just found out there are two more verses to it.

After years of singing it for friends and family and flamboyantly harmonising on the last line, we are all pretty familiar with the first verse of ‘Happy Birthday’.

It goes like this:

Happy Birthday to you

Happy Birthday to you

Happy Birthday dear (name)

Happy Birthday to you.

But what if we were to tell you that there were two whole extra verses, that went like this?

From good friends and true,

From old friends and new,

May good luck go with you,

And happiness too.

How old are you now?

How old are you now?

How old, How old

How old are you now?

Now your mind is feeling suitably blown, here’s the song again, arranged as a lovely jazz piece by Jonny May: