Drones fly through Salisbury Cathedral to spectacular sound of Holst’s ‘The Planets’ on the organ

Holst’s ‘Jupiter’ from Salisbury Cathedral

By Kyle Macdonald

On the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth, the medieval building and organ combine to showcase Gustav Holst’s most famous work.

Imagine flying though Salisbury Cathedral, with its structure dating back to the year 1220, and its high nave and towering spire.

This was the idea behind a new film of Gustav Holst’s most popular orchestral masterpiece, in a new arrangement for organ. Drones were used in the gothic space to create a stunning backdrop to the epic music.

The Planets was composed between 1914 and 1917, with each of its seven movements relating to the character of a planet from the Solar System. ‘Jupiter – The Bringer of Jollity’, ‘Mars – The Bringer of War’ and ‘Neptune – The Mystic’, are all abiding favourites.

The scale and majesty of these works, as well as the deeply spiritual nature of much of Holst’s writing caught the imagination of the assistant director of music at the cathedral, John Challenger who arranged and performed the work.

Film-maker Ben Tomlin then made the film, assisted by those drones. Watch above.

Salisbury Cathedral, as seen in the performance. Picture: Salisbury Cathderal

The recording was made during the night in the 800-year-old building. Challenger says there is something very special about the cathedral and organ in the darkness, making it perfectly suited to Holst’s evocative music.

“It is at night time that I find the Cathedral especially remarkable,” the organist said. “It is not the pipe organ alone, but the stones which surround it, the feelings evoked when such music emerges from the shadows, that contribute to the overall effect.” Watch the full performance below.

The Planets – Out of Darkness | Salisbury Cathedral Organ [4K]

Challenger’s performance is also released as an audio recording.

The film and recording are the conclusion of a two-year long community project, initiated by the organist and aimed at sharing the music creatively with young people, and allowing more people to engage with the music of the cathedral in new ways.