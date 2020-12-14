QUIZ: Pick your favourite carols and we’ll give you a Christmas present

14 December 2020, 14:20

ick your favourite carols and we’ll give you a Christmas present
ick your favourite carols and we’ll give you a Christmas present. Picture: Getty / New Line Cinema

By Sian Moore

Your taste in seasonal melodies will reveal exactly what you’re asking Santa for this Christmas...

You’d be surprised by what your favourite carols can reveal about you as a person.

And with Santa Claus readying his sleigh for the big day, we reckon we can guess what he’ll be slipping under your tree this Christmas – just from your carolling preferences.

Once we’ve revealed your true 2020 Christmas gift, why not test your knowledge of Christmas carols with this tricky quiz?

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Christmas presents

Quiz: How well do you know your Christmas carols?

3 days ago

Guess the Christmas carol from the emojis

We bet you can’t guess these Christmas carols from the emojis

4 days ago

Can you identify the Christmas carols from just the first few notes?

Can you identify the Christmas carols from just the first few notes?

4 days ago

If you don’t get 8/11 Christmas carol lyrics right, Herod will be raging

If you don’t get 8/11 Christmas carol lyrics right, Herod will be raging

6 days ago

QUIZ: Answer these questions and we’ll reveal whic

QUIZ: Answer these questions and we’ll reveal which musical instrument you should play

9 days ago

More From ClassicFM

Judy Garland singing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

The original lyrics to ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ weren’t very merry at all

Discover Music

‘Carols in the Kitchen’ will be broadcast on Classic FM as part of our Christmas schedule

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery
Best descants ever

These are factually the greatest Christmas carol descants of all time

Discover Music

People are annoyed this line of ‘God Rest Ye’ doesn’t rhyme, but there’s actually a good reason

People are annoyed this line of ‘God Rest Ye’ doesn’t rhyme, but there’s actually a good reason

Discover Music

Philharmonia cellos

Silent Night played by 8 cellists in this candlelit church is exquisitely beautiful

Philharmonia

LSO records ‘A Christmas Singalong’ at LSO St Luke’s

Sing along with one of the world’s best orchestras this Christmas

LSO