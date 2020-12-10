We bet you can’t guess these Christmas carols from the emojis

Guess the Christmas carol from the emojis. Picture: Emojipedia

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Only Santa Claus can ace this Christmas carol emoji game.

We’ve put together a set of emoji clues for some very well-known Christmas carols – some a little more cryptic than others.

Look at the images below, and once you think you’ve worked it out, flip the card to unveil the answer. Don’t forget to hold off, and only flip when you’re ready!

Let’s see how fluent in emoji you are, this Yuletide...

