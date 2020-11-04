Only a classical music expert can guess the piece just from the ending

4 November 2020, 14:17 | Updated: 4 November 2020, 14:45

Guess the piece from the ending
Guess the piece from the ending. Picture: IMSLP/Giphy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Can you recognise the famous classical work from its iconic final notes?

Is that the finale to a Beethoven concerto? Or perhaps a Mahler symphony? Or, indeed, a Prokofiev piano concerto?

Below, we’ve got the music for the iconic finales from well-known musical masterpieces. But do you recognise the ending well enough to identify the whole work? Let’s put your classical knowledge to the test…

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your personality type

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your personality type

1 day ago

How will you fare in our classical music quiz for kids?

You deserve a gold star if you can pass this classical music quiz designed for kids

6 days ago

Sorry, but only true classical music fans can score 100% in this quiz

Sorry, but only true classical music fans can score 100% in this quiz

19 days ago

Are these phrases music terms or Harry Potter spells?

QUIZ: Is it a Harry Potter spell or a musical term?

27 days ago

More From ClassicFM

Dad documents playing piano to daughter for over five years

Pianist dad documents daughter’s musical journey from baby to five years old

Discover Music

Creative sets up ‘Artist Job Centre’ to prove a point about valuing the arts

Creative sets up ‘Artist Job Centre’ to prove a point about valuing the arts

Coronavirus

Aidan Brown saxophone performance

Class looks on in awe as 8th-grade saxophonist burns through ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’

Rimsky-Korsakov

Rebecca Ferguson as Jenny Lind

‘Never Enough’ from The Greatest Showman: who sings it and who wrote it?

Discover Music

Tchaikovsky 'Swan Lake'

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake: the story and music of the Russian composer’s ballet

Tchaikovsky

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available