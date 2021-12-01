The Witcher soundtrack: who does the music, and who sings ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’?

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

‘The Witcher’ returns to Netflix for a second series, starring Henry Cavill in *that* luscious grey wig. But what can we expect to hear in the season 2 soundtrack?

Netflix released its new eight-episode fantasy series, The Witcher, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill in December 2019.

Now the hit adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s bestselling novels is back for a second season, which will premiere on 17 December 2021.

The American-Polish TV series is based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series about Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter (or ‘Witcher’) with supernatural powers who “struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts”.

As for what’s in store for Geralt in Season 2, Netflix reveals in its synopsis: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Season 2 will see Henry Cavill return as Geralt alongside Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan, who will be reprising their roles as Yennefer and Ciri respectively. New faces include the addition of Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) who will join the cast as Nenneke, and Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones - Tormund Giantsbane) will appear as Nivellen.

But what about the soundtrack?

Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'. Picture: Alamy

Who wrote the soundtrack for The Witcher?

A dark fantasy series needs a shadowy score to match – and Ramin Djawadi already set the bar pretty high with Game of Thrones.

Music for The Witcher comes from Russian-born composer Sonya Belousova, who has scored other popular series including the American science fiction-horror thriller, The Mist, and the Amazon anthology drama, The Romanoffs, starring Christina Hendricks.

She composed the soundtrack alongside her scoring partner, Giona Ostinelli a Swiss–Italian composer.

Russian-born composer Sonya Belousova wrote the music for The Witcher. Picture: Alamy

Belousova is also an award-winning pianist, known for her incredible Player Piano project which has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube and received an array of awards.

Who sings ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’?

‘Toss a coin to your Witcher! Oh valley of plenty,’ goes the catchy earwormy title song from the TV series.

The track is sung by the poet and musician Jaskier, with lyrics written by Jenny Klein. It became a viral sensation and secured composed Belousova and Giona Ostinelli coveted spots on Variety’s ‘Top 10 Composers To Watch’ list, plus a nod on Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’ for Belousova.

‘Toss a Coin’ also debuted at No.1 on Billboard’s Rock Song Sales chart and No.1 on iTunes Top Soundtrack Songs chart.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich says season 2 will include more great songs from the fan-favourite bard, Jaskier.

What do we know about the season 2 soundtrack?

The original soundtrack boasts 55 tracks, giving it a total running time of approximately 182 minutes and 52 seconds.

The album flew to the top of the iTunes Top Soundtracks charts worldwide, peaked at No.4 in the iTunes US Top Albums chart, No.3 in the iTunes UK Top Albums chart, broke into the Billboard charts, as well as the Top 10 Rock and Pop Albums lists in every major territory in the world.

The season 2 soundtrack is due to be released the same day as the show, 17 December 2021.

What else do I need to know about The Witcher?

That’s pretty much it!

The script comes from Daredevil writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who worked on the series alongside directors Alik Sakharov (GoT) and Charlotte Brandstrom (Outlander).

‘The Witcher’ Season 1 is available on Netflix now, and Season 2 premieres on 17 December 2021.