What are the lyrics to Uruguay’s national anthem?

Juan Manuel Cat, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Leindekar, Santiago Arata and Gaston Mieres of Uruguay sing the national anthem prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Learn the lyrics to the world’s longest national anthem, which has 105 bars of music and takes almost five minutes to sing through.

The south-eastern South American country of Uruguay is known for its formidable football team and beautiful beach-lined coast. But do you know its grand, opera-inspired national anthem?

Written in 1830 by the Uruguayan poet, Francisco Acuña de Figueroa, the lyrics were commissioned by the government after the country was declared an independent nation in 1828.

The anthem was officially adopted in 1848 and was accompanied by music inspired by the Italian opera composer, Gioachino Rossini.

The full piece is 105 bars long, making it the world’s longest national anthem in terms of music, and is similar to an opera aria written for a soloist and chorus. The composer of the anthem’s melody was Hungarian-born musician Francisco José Debali, who took musical inspiration from the opera productions of Rossini and Donizetti he had conducted.

While the full anthem, ‘Orientales, la Patria o la tumba!’ (Uruguayans, the Fatherland or Death!) takes almost five minutes to sing, it is commonly only the first verse and chorus which are performed at sporting and ceremonial events.

National Anthem of Uruguay - "Himno Nacional de Uruguay"

What are the English lyrics to Uruguay’s national anthem?

Easterners, the Fatherland or the grave!

Liberty or with glory we die!

It is the vow that the soul pronounces,

and which, heroically we will fulfill!

It is the vow that the soul pronounces,

and which, heroically we will fulfill!

Which we will fulfill!

We will fulfill!

We will fulfill

Liberty, Liberty, Easterners!

This cry saved the fatherland.

Which her brave warriors, in fierce battles

With sublime enthusiasm filled

From this sacred gift the glory we deserved

Tyrants: Tremble!

Tyrants: Tremble!

Liberty in combat we shall cry out!

And dying, Freedom too!

Liberty in combat we shall cry out!

And dying, Freedom too!

Freedom too!

Uruguay players sing their anthem before their match against Italy in the World Cup u20 Argentina 2023. Picture: Getty

What are the Spanish lyrics to Uruguay’s national anthem?

Orientales, la Patria o la Tumba!

Libertad o con gloria morir!

Es el voto que el alma pronuncia,

Y que heroicos sabremos cumplir!

Es el voto que el alma pronuncia,

Y que heroicos sabremos cumplir!

Que sabremos cumplir!

Sabremos cumplir!

Sabremos cumplir!

Libertad, libertad, orientales!

Este grito a la Patria salvó.

Que a sus bravos en fieras batallas

De entusiasmo sublime inflamó.

De este don sacrosanto la gloria

Merecimos: ¡tiranos, temblad!

Tiranos, temblad!

Libertad en la lid clamaremos,

Y muriendo, ¡también libertad!

Libertad en la lid clamaremos,

Y muriendo, ¡también libertad!

También libertad!