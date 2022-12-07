What are the lyrics to Argentina’s national anthem, and why is there a shorter version?

Argentinian team sing their national anthem at a rugby test match in Chaco, Argentina. Picture: Alamy

By Classic FM

Argentina’s national anthem is a brassy, patriotic affair. Here’s the history and lyrics of the Himno Nacional Argentino, and the reason it is usually shortened at the World Cup.

The Argentine national anthem, or ‘Himno Nacional Argentino’, as it’s known to its citizens, was composed by the Spanish musician Blas Parera, with lyrics by Vicente López y Planes.

The work, which is largely dominated by the theme of independence, was officially adopted as the country’s anthem on 11 May 1813, the day which is now named ‘Anthem Day’ in Argentina.

But in 1900, a decree declared the anthem should be shortened to include only the first verse, last verse and chorus of the original version, omitting several verses which spoke of Argentina’s struggle for independence from Spain.

The shorter version is the one we hear sung today.

What is the history of Argentina’s national anthem?

The first anthem of Argentina, known as the ‘Patriotic March’, was written by Esteban de Luca and Blas Parera and published in 1810. It made no reference to Argentina, speaking instead of Spain’s defeat by France in the Peninsular War.

Two years later, a new anthem was commissioned and written by Cayetano Rodriguez and Blas Parera. But the pair didn’t want their song to become an anthem.

So, in 1813, a call for lyrics to a new anthem was put out. A poem by a lawyer called Vicente Lopez y Planes was selected, and Parera was once again chosen to compose the music for the anthem we hear at games today.

What are the lyrics to the ‘Himno Nacional Argentino’?

Oíd, mortales, el grito sagrado:

“¡Libertad, libertad, libertad!”

Oíd el ruido de rotas cadenas,

ved en trono a la noble igualdad.

Ya su trono dignísimo abrieron

las Provincias Unidas del Sud

y los libres del mundo responden:

“Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!”

Y los libres del mundo responden:

“Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!”

Y los libres del mundo responden:

“Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!”

What do the lyrics mean in English?

Hear, mortals, the sacred cry:

“Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”

Hear the sound of broken chains

See noble equality enthroned.

Their most worthy throne have now opened

The United Provinces of the South.

And the free people of the world reply:

“To the great Argentine people, good health!”

“To the great Argentine people, good health!”

And the free ones of the world reply:

“To the great Argentine people, good health!”

And the free ones of the world reply:

“To the great Argentine people, good health!”