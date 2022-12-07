What are the lyrics to Argentina’s national anthem, and why is there a shorter version?

7 December 2022, 12:16 | Updated: 7 December 2022, 12:17

Argentinian team sing their national anthem at a rugby test match in Chaco, Argentina
Argentinian team sing their national anthem at a rugby test match in Chaco, Argentina. Picture: Alamy
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Argentina’s national anthem is a brassy, patriotic affair. Here’s the history and lyrics of the Himno Nacional Argentino, and the reason it is usually shortened at the World Cup.

The Argentine national anthem, or ‘Himno Nacional Argentino’, as it’s known to its citizens, was composed by the Spanish musician Blas Parera, with lyrics by Vicente López y Planes.

The work, which is largely dominated by the theme of independence, was officially adopted as the country’s anthem on 11 May 1813, the day which is now named ‘Anthem Day’ in Argentina.

But in 1900, a decree declared the anthem should be shortened to include only the first verse, last verse and chorus of the original version, omitting several verses which spoke of Argentina’s struggle for independence from Spain.

The shorter version is the one we hear sung today.

Read more: The best national anthems

What is the history of Argentina’s national anthem?

The first anthem of Argentina, known as the ‘Patriotic March’, was written by Esteban de Luca and Blas Parera and published in 1810. It made no reference to Argentina, speaking instead of Spain’s defeat by France in the Peninsular War.

Two years later, a new anthem was commissioned and written by Cayetano Rodriguez and Blas Parera. But the pair didn’t want their song to become an anthem.

So, in 1813, a call for lyrics to a new anthem was put out. A poem by a lawyer called Vicente Lopez y Planes was selected, and Parera was once again chosen to compose the music for the anthem we hear at games today.

Read more: What are the lyrics to Brazil’s national anthem, and why is it shortened at the World Cup?

What are the lyrics to the ‘Himno Nacional Argentino’?

Oíd, mortales, el grito sagrado:
“¡Libertad, libertad, libertad!”
Oíd el ruido de rotas cadenas,
ved en trono a la noble igualdad.
Ya su trono dignísimo abrieron
las Provincias Unidas del Sud
y los libres del mundo responden:
“Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!”
Y los libres del mundo responden:
“Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!”
Y los libres del mundo responden:
“Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!”

What do the lyrics mean in English?

Hear, mortals, the sacred cry:
“Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”
Hear the sound of broken chains
See noble equality enthroned.
Their most worthy throne have now opened
The United Provinces of the South.
And the free people of the world reply:
“To the great Argentine people, good health!”
“To the great Argentine people, good health!”
And the free ones of the world reply:
“To the great Argentine people, good health!”
And the free ones of the world reply:
“To the great Argentine people, good health!”

Latest on Classic FM

O Holy Night

What are the lyrics to ‘O Holy Night’, in French and English?

Christmas

The history, lyrics and meaning of Croatia’s national anthem ‘Our Beautiful Homeland’

What are the lyrics to Croatia’s national anthem, ‘Our Beautiful Homeland’?

Christmas is upon us, which means it's time to rediscover all those favourite festive pieces of music

The 20 best pieces of classical Christmas music

Christmas

All the classical music played in ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix

What classical music is played in ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix?

Learning to play piano may help people cope with depression and anxiety

Learning to play piano may help people cope with depression and anxiety

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!

‘In Italy, opera is like the football’ – Bill Bailey on classical music and the arts

‘In Italy, opera is like the football’ – Bill Bailey on classical music and the arts

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Kyiv children’s choir

Kyiv children’s choir sings powerful ‘Carol of the Bells’ in New York Grand Central

Videos

Jenna Ortega plays cello as Wednesday Addams, in new Netflix series ‘Wednesday’.

Jenna Ortega learned to play Bach cello suites for hit Netflix series ‘Wednesday’

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Classical

Romantic

Film & TV

Opera

Video Games