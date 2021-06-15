What are the lyrics to Hungary’s national anthem ‘Himnusz’, and why was it banned from sporting events?

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Hungary’s poignant national prayer, known by its first line ‘God bless the Hungarians’, was once banned from being played at sporting events.

‘Himnusz’ became the de facto national anthem of the Kingdom of Hungary pretty much as soon as it was composed in 1844, when the country was still part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Hungarian poet Ferenc Kölcsey wrote the original poem in 1823, and in 1844 his words were set to music by Romantic composer Ferenc Erkel, who won a nationwide competition to write music for the Himnusz.

And so began its long, political journey. After the First World War, Hungary’s Minister of Culture issued a decree stating that “according to the prayerful nature of the anthem, it can only be given on serious occasions”. Accordingly, the anthem was thereafter banned from being played at sporting events.

During the communist regime, the anthem was played without text. There was even a move to adopt a new national song, with non-religious text and a more optimistic narrative. But in the end, the Himnusz stayed and in 1989 it was finally, officially, adopted as the song of the Third Hungarian Republic.

Now, long gone are the days where the Himnusz was banned at sports matches. The poem is a mammoth eight verses long, but as with most national anthems, usually only the first verse is performed in public. So, don’t expect a full choral symphony from Hungary’s players at UEFA Euro 2020.

What are the lyrics to Hungary’s national anthem?

Verse 1

Isten, áldd meg a magyart

Jó kedvvel, bőséggel,

Nyújts feléje védő kart,

Ha küzd ellenséggel;

Bal sors akit régen tép,

Hozz rá víg esztendőt,

Megbűnhődte már e nép

A múltat s jövendőt!

Verse 2

Őseinket felhozád

Kárpát szent bércére,

Általad nyert szép hazát

Bendegúznak vére.

S merre zúgnak habjai

Tiszának, Dunának,

Árpád hős magzatjai

Felvirágozának.

Verse 3

Értünk Kunság mezein

Ért kalászt lengettél,

Tokaj szőlővesszein

Nektárt csepegtettél.

Zászlónk gyakran plántálád

Vad török sáncára,

S nyögte Mátyás bús hadát

Bécsnek büszke vára.

Verse 4

Hajh, de bűneink miatt

Gyúlt harag kebledben,

S elsújtád villámidat

Dörgő fellegedben,

Most rabló mongol nyilát

Zúgattad felettünk,

Majd töröktől rabigát

Vállainkra vettünk.

Verse 5

Hányszor zengett ajkain

Ozmán vad népének

Vert hadunk csonthalmain

Győzedelmi ének!

Hányszor támadt tenfiad

Szép hazám, kebledre,

S lettél magzatod miatt

Magzatod hamvvedre!

Verse 6

Bújt az üldözött, s felé

Kard nyúlt barlangjában,

Szerte nézett s nem lelé

Honját a hazában,

Bércre hág és völgybe száll,

Bú s kétség mellette,

Vérözön lábainál,

S lángtenger fölette.

Verse 7

Vár állott, most kőhalom,

Kedv s öröm röpkedtek,

Halálhörgés, siralom

Zajlik már helyettek.

S ah, szabadság nem virúl

A holtnak véréből,

Kínzó rabság könnye hull

Árvánk hő szeméből!

Verse 8

Szánd meg Isten a magyart

Kit vészek hányának,

Nyújts feléje védő kart

Tengerén kínjának.

Bal sors akit régen tép,

Hozz rá víg esztendőt,

Megbűnhődte már e nép

A múltat s jövendőt!

What do the lyrics mean in English?

Verse 1

O God, bless the nation of Hungary

With your grace and bounty

Extend over it your guarding arm

During strife with its enemies

Long torn by ill fate

Bring upon it a time of relief

This nation has suffered for all sins

Of the past and of the future!

Verse 2

You brought our ancestors up

Over the Carpathians’ holy peaks

By You was won a beautiful homeland

For Bendeguz’s sons

And wherever flow the rivers of

The Tisza and the Danube

Árpád our hero’s descendants

Will root and bloom.

Verse 3

For us on the plains of the Kuns

You ripened the wheat

In the grape fields of Tokaj

You dripped sweet nectar

Our flag you often planted

On the wild Turk’s earthworks

And under Mátyás’ grave army whimpered

Vienna’s “proud fort.”

Verse 4

Ah, but for our sins

Anger gathered in Your bosom

And You struck with Your lightning

From Your thundering clouds

Now the plundering Mongols’ arrows

You swarmed over us

Then the Turks’ slave yoke

We took upon our shoulders.

Verse 5

How often came from the mouths

Of Osman’s barbarian nation

Over the corpses of our defeated army

A victory song!

How often did your own son aggress

My homeland, upon your breast,

And you became because of your own sons

Your own sons’ funeral urn!

Verse 6

The fugitive hid, and towards him

The sword reached into his cave

Looking everywhere he could not find

His home in his homeland

Climbs the mountain, descends the valley

Sadness and despair his companions

Sea of blood beneath his feet

Ocean of flame above.

Verse 7

Castle stood, now a heap of stones

Happiness and joy fluttered,

Groans of death, weeping

Now sound in their place.

And Ah! Freedom does not bloom

From the blood of the dead,

Torturous slavery’s tears fall

From the burning eyes of the orphans!

Verse 8

Pity, O Lord, the Hungarians

Who are tossed by waves of danger

Extend over it your guarding arm

On the sea of its misery

Long torn by ill fate

Bring upon it a time of relief

They who have suffered for all sins

Of the past and of the future!