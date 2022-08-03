Australia national anthem: what are the lyrics to ‘Advance Australia Fair’?

‘Australians all let us rejoice…’, goes ‘Advance Australia Fair’. But what are the rest of the lyrics, who wrote the song and when did it become Australia’s official national anthem?

We delve into the history and lyrics of Australia’s national anthem, which replaced ‘God Save the Queen’ as the official anthem in 1974 following a country-wide opinion poll.

Who composed the Australian national anthem?

Australia’s national anthem ‘Advance Australia Fair’ was dreamed up, like all the best songs, on a lonely bus ride home.

In a letter to a friend, Scottish-born composer Peter Dodds McCormick describes the circumstances that inspired him to write the song: “One night I attended a great concert in the Exhibition Building, when all the National Anthems of the world were to be sung by a large choir with band accompaniment.

“This was very nicely done, but I felt very aggravated that there was not one note for Australia. On the way home in a bus, I concocted the first verse of my song and when I got home I set it to music.”

First performed in 1878, McCormick’s composition was widely sung as a patriotic song in Australia. In 1984, the song replaced ‘God Save the Queen’ as the country’s national anthem following a public vote in 1977.

Australia’s national anthem – controversial lyrics?

McCormick’s 1878 lyrics have been widely criticised for failing to represent Australia’s indigenous population, and for celebrating British colonisation.

Over the last few years, several alternative lyrics have been proposed to address the exclusion of Indigenous Australians. In 2009, it was proposed that the opening lines ‘Australians all let us rejoice, for we are young and free’ be changed to ‘Australians let us stand as one, upon this sacred land’.

Six years later, Aboriginal Australian soprano Deborah Cheetham declined an invitation to sing the anthem at the 2015 AFL grand final, after the AFL turned down her request to replace the words ‘for we are young and free’ with ‘in peace and harmony’.

In a bid to change the lyrics for good, poet and former Victorian Supreme Court judge Peter Vickery began work on a new version in 2017. His proposed lyrics contain a new second verse, acknowledging Indigenous history, immigration, and calling for unity and respect. It remains to be seen whether his changes will be undertaken for good.

What are the lyrics to ‘Advance Australia Fair’?

Australians all let us rejoice,

For we are young and free;

We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil;

Our home is girt by sea;

Our land abounds in nature’s gifts

Of beauty rich and rare;

In history’s page, let every stage

Advance Australia Fair.

In joyful strains then let us sing,

Advance Australia Fair.

Beneath our radiant Southern Cross,

We’ll toil with hearts and hands;

To make this Commonwealth of ours

Renowned of all the lands;

For those who’ve come across the seas

We’ve boundless plains to share;

With courage let us all combine

To Advance Australia Fair.

In joyful strains then let us sing,

Advance Australia Fair.