Classic FM Christmas playlist – here’s how to listen

25 November 2022

Listen to all the greatest classical Christmas music in one place online – it’s Classic FM Christmas!

If you can’t get enough of Christmas music at this time of year, we’ve got a treat for you. Classic FM is the home of Christmas music, and Classic FM Christmas – our Christmas playlist on Global Player – is back by popular demand.

We’ve created a non-stop playlist, purely for the most festive classical Christmas music – from ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ to A Christmas Overture, plus many more festive classical delights.

It’s all the Christmas music you hear on Classic FM at this time of year, but all the time! Bliss...

Click here, or anywhere on the image below, to listen.

If you’re using the Global Player mobile app, just click on ‘Classic FM’ in the radio carousel, and scroll down to find the playlist. Or, to listen now, simply click on the image above.

