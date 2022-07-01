This genius music theory cheat sheet is all you’ll ever need

1 July 2022, 21:19

By Kyle Macdonald

Classical music theory has never been easier, with this beauty pinned to your wall.

Tone Deaf Comics is always good for education and entertainment in equal measure. And we just spotted this quite wonderful cheat poster which definitely deserves a share.

Inversions, modes, cycles of fifths – everything that is essential and (somewhat) logical in music theory is there. We know you want it for your practice studio (for quick study reference), or on your bedroom wall (to impress your friends). So you’ll be thrilled to know you can buy your very own copy here!

For a closer look, click on your degree of the major scale below:

Tone Deaf Comics theory sheet
Tone Deaf Comics theory sheet. Picture: Tone Deaf Comics

Impressive, right?

Now you’re awesome at music theory, listen to this Beethoven sonata and marvel in its harmonic and rhythmic invention:

But quite seriously, we love music theory. The content of this poster opens so much magic in music, new and old. Make sure you share its benefits far and wide.

And if you’re in the mood for concise and joyful distillations of all things classical and musical, there’s lots more like it at Tone Deaf Comics.com.

Trending on Classic FM

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

Hardest piano pieces

These are the hardest pieces ever written for the piano

Beethoven meme

A maths teacher accidentally made a music meme that trolled the world
Andrew Lloyd Webber at the 2016 Broadway revival of CATS

Andrew Lloyd Webber: wife, children, musicals and everything you need to know

Lloyd Webber

Be Thou My Vision has Irish origins – pictured, Letterkenny cathedral in Donegal, Ireland

Be Thou My Vision: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?
The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

Angela Rayner, Dominic Raab and a controversial Mozart opera

The Mozart Marriage of Figaro “mic drop” moment, as UK deputy leaders clash over opera and class

Mozart

Freddie De Tommaso is a leading tenor of his generation.

Who is Freddie De Tommaso? Everything you need to know about the young star tenor
Lizzo plays virtuosic flute solo for James Corden in Carpool Karaoke sketch.

Lizzo whips out a virtuosic 19th-century flute solo in Carpool Karaoke sketch with James Corden
Doreen Carwithen is the step great-grandmother of Joe Alwyn, actor and long-term partner of Taylor Swift

The world’s first fully-professional female film composer – with a surprising connection to Taylor Swift

Latest music theory features

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ musical analysis

The genius harmonic sequence that gives Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ its emotional power

9 days ago

Fibonacci sequence in music

What is the Fibonacci Sequence – and why is it the secret to musical greatness?

1 month ago

Nirvana, but in a major key

Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ remixed in a major key shows the importance of tonality

1 month ago

Musician vocal ranges

We looked at the vocal ranges of these iconic singers — and they’re really impressive

1 month ago

Period Table from Tone Deaf Comics

This Periodic Table of composers makes music history really, really geeky

1 month ago

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

1 month ago

Lifestyle

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Can you pass Grade 1 music theory?

QUIZ: Could you pass Grade 1 music theory?

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Which opera character is your soulmate?

We’ll reveal your opera soulmate from this in-depth personality quiz

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your best personality trait

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

Most relaxing pieces of classical music

10 most relaxing pieces of classical music

3 days ago

The most relaxing classical violin music ever written

The most relaxing classical violin music ever written

3 days ago

Remembering George Walker (1922 – 2018)

Remembering George Walker, the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music

4 days ago

A group trumpet lesson at a primary school

Schools should offer at least ‘one hour of music a week’ – new music education plan revealed

4 days ago

Lang Lang performs in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland, California.

Lang Lang performs nostalgic piano rendition of Mary Poppins song against Disney Castle backdrop

7 days ago

Videos