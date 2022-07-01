This genius music theory cheat sheet is all you’ll ever need

By Kyle Macdonald

Classical music theory has never been easier, with this beauty pinned to your wall.

Tone Deaf Comics is always good for education and entertainment in equal measure. And we just spotted this quite wonderful cheat poster which definitely deserves a share.

Inversions, modes, cycles of fifths – everything that is essential and (somewhat) logical in music theory is there. We know you want it for your practice studio (for quick study reference), or on your bedroom wall (to impress your friends). So you’ll be thrilled to know you can buy your very own copy here!

For a closer look, click on your degree of the major scale below:

Tone Deaf Comics theory sheet. Picture: Tone Deaf Comics

Impressive, right?

Now you’re awesome at music theory, listen to this Beethoven sonata and marvel in its harmonic and rhythmic invention:

But quite seriously, we love music theory. The content of this poster opens so much magic in music, new and old. Make sure you share its benefits far and wide.

And if you’re in the mood for concise and joyful distillations of all things classical and musical, there’s lots more like it at Tone Deaf Comics.com.