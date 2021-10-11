Grade-A music geek turns Adele’s ‘Hello’ into a Bach fugue with perfect counterpoint

11 October 2021, 16:56

Adele fugue
Adele fugue. Picture: Giovanni Dettori / Alamy

By Kyle Macdonald

Italian composer and arranger Giovanni Dettori has arranged Adele’s blockbuster single as an epic Baroque fugue.

It’s time to say “hello” to some very fine counterpoint.

Fugues are characterised by a single melodic idea, begin stated ones, and then over and over again in layered, interweaving lines of music. Throughout music history, composers have often challenged themselves with elaborate fugue themes, sometimes taken from popular melodies at the time.

Read more: Nina Simone plays a stunning Bach-style fugue in the middle of one of her classic songs

And this is 100% in that spirit. The long, yearning melody from a 2015 chart-topper is taken and transformed into a contrapuntal masterpiece. It’s no mean feat.

Listen as our arranger Giovanni Dettori takes Adele’s iconic melody and turns it into something that would not be out of place on a huge Baroque organ.

We’re a bit in awe.

Fugues are structured in a logical way, with sequences of entries and building layers of musical lines – it’s the composer’s challenge to make it all link up in a harmonious, musical way. Bach and Handel are regarded as two of the greatest exponents in music history, but you’ll also catch epic fugues in the music of Liszt, Brahms, Shostakovich and more.

Little fact: the word “fugue” is derived from the Latin word “fugent”, or to chase, as the musical lines chase each other across the page. Fun huh?

More From ClassicFM

Actor Yevgeny Kulesh dies on stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theater

Tragedy at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre as actor killed on stage during opera performance
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Taylor Swift, Hans Zimmer, Aretha Franklin

10 legendary musicians who never learned to read music

Stuart & Sons piano is first-ever to have 108 keys

This incredible piano has 108 keys and a nine-octave range – and it sounds immense
Game of Thrones soundtrack: everything to know about composer Ramin Djawadi’s fantasy score

Game of Thrones soundtrack: everything to know about composer Ramin Djawadi’s fantasy score
Portrait of excited young woman in auditorium of theatre

Spain’s teenagers to receive 400-euro culture pass to spend on concerts

Latest music theory features

Fibonacci sequence in music

What is the Fibonacci Sequence – and why is it the secret to musical greatness?

10 days ago

Jacob Collier and Dua Lipa use microtones in their music

7 pop songs that deploy microtones ingeniously

24 days ago

Useful musical terms - in Italian and beyond

Musical terms: A glossary of useful terminology

1 month ago

Michael Jackson’s ‘Man In The Mirror’ chord change

Let’s take a moment to enjoy the greatest key change in pop music history

1 month ago

What makes the Star Wars soundtrack so good? An analysis of John Williams’ music.

What makes the Star Wars soundtrack so good? An analysis of John Williams’ music.

1 month ago

Williams

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Are you a diehard classical music fan? Take our tricky quiz and find out

Only diehard classical music fans can pass this quiz

1 month ago

Lifestyle

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these iconic classical composer names?

2 months ago

Lifestyle

Can you name these blurred-out musical instruments?

We blurred these 15 musical instruments, but any real music geek will still recognise them

3 months ago

Lifestyle

Put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra

QUIZ: Can you put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra?

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Perfect pitch quiz

Do you have perfect pitch? Take our test and find out

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

Violinist spots new neighbours having a lockdown wedding, walks into the road to serenade them

Violinist spots new neighbours having a lockdown wedding, walks into the road to serenade them

3 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo / Gustav Mahler

‘Nothing in music is ever new’ says Olivia Rodrigo. And all these classical composers would agree.

3 days ago

The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365 is now available to buy!

Test yourself with the all new Classic FM Puzzle Book 365

4 days ago

tick, tick... BOOM!

tick, tick... BOOM! – everything we know so far about the cast, music and plot

4 days ago

Randall Goosby chooses four brilliant Black classical composers

Star violinist Randall Goosby: ‘Four Black composers you should know in Black History Month’

4 days ago

Randall Goosby