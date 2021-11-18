Tiny model train breaks a world record by playing epic classical medley on passing glasses

18 November 2021, 13:03

Tiny model train breaks a world record by playing epic classical medley on passing glasses
Tiny model train breaks a world record by playing epic classical medley on passing glasses. Picture: YouTube / Guinness World Records

By Sian Moore

Watch as the pocket-sized train chugs along the tracks while simultaneously playing some of classical music’s most famous melodies.

With one toy train, a seemingly endless railway track and singing glasses, a new Guinness World Record was set.

The record-breaking performance featured 20 classical pieces in total, including ringing renditions of Mozart’s ‘Rondo alla Turca’, ‘Für Elise’ by Beethoven and Bach’s famous Toccata and Fugue in D minor.

Thanks to a glass-striking instrument on either side of the model train and a 211-metre long track, the record for the longest melody played by a model train was set by the Miniatur Wunderland in Germany.

Read more: We are completely mesmerised by Bach’s Toccata and Fugue on wine glasses

The performance isn’t just music to our ears. We’re also given a visual treat, too, as the toy train chugs through a variety of expertly-crafted minuscule scenes.

And if you wondered just how many glasses were struck during the performance... an eye-watering several thousand, the Miniatur Wunderland team reveals.

The project began in lockdown, when the Hamburg-based attraction had to close its doors to visitors.

What a truly impressive way to spend the time.

