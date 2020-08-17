13 painful memories from primary school music that will trigger deep trauma

Primary school music, in a nutshell. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Obscure percussion instruments, saliva-drenched communal recorders and lustily-sung out-of-tune hymns. Makes you think, how come we ever grew to love music?

Please allow us to trigger some very specific memories of playing out-of-tune recorder, paying very close attention to your part in ‘Frère Jacques’ and deafening your poor supply teacher with a cowbell.