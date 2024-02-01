Folk violinist serenades packed Ryanair flight in spontaneous jig

1 February 2024, 16:22

Sean Magee plays on his Ryanair flight
Sean Magee plays on his Ryanair flight. Picture: SWNS

By Ally Dunavant

Watch the amazing moment a folk musician burst into song on board a Ryanair flight, delighting a cabin full of travellers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A plane full of passengers unexpectedly became a lively Irish pub, thanks to some travelling musicians with joyous music to share.

On a flight from Belfast to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, an Irish folk musician was suddenly struck with inspiration. Much to the surprise of everyone else on the plane, he pulled out his violin and began to play.

The flight fiddler, Sam Magee was accompanied by fellow musicians Nathan Carter and Matthew Crampsey. The trio are currently among of the biggest names in Irish folk music today. Together they performed the folk tune ‘Las Vegas in the Hills of Donegal’.

What better place to rehearse for a gig at their destination than right on board the plane taking them there? Watch the joy unfold below.

Read more: The 25 greatest violinists of all time

Fiddler entertains passengers on Ryanair flight

Fellow passengers were smiling, laughing and clapping along, pleased to have some unconventional in-flight entertainment.

One of the passengers a couple rows back was so moved by the performance that she stood up and joined in, performing a traditional jig in a Riverdance style.

The mid-air troupe brought a whole new meaning to a travelling band of musicians…

A passenger joins in the fiddler's performance, performing a Riverdance in the aisle
A passenger joins in the fiddler's performance, performing a Riverdance in the aisle. Picture: SWNS Media Group

Sean had paid to have an extra seat for his fiddle, so he didn’t have to leave it in the hold, or – any instrumentalist’s nightmare – the overhead bin. A decision that would soon pay off, for everyone on the flight with him.

Read more: The struggles musicians face carrying instruments on flights

The footage was recorded by Danny Walters, who was setting off on a holiday with his wife.

“We got on the plane and the boys were sitting behind us,” said Danny. “About an hour or so in, we heard someone say ‘guys, give us me fiddle over!’.

“I just happened to be sitting in front, so once I saw the fiddle come out, I brought out my camera… everybody loved it! I think it really shortened the flight for us all.”

Danny even caught up with the musician during their holiday on the island, when the couple decided to stop by one of Sean’s gigs there.

The spontaneous performance proves once more that there is no limit to where or when music can get your spirits soaring – or, in this case, those of an entire plane.

Latest on Classic FM

Prokofiev’s ‘Dance of the Knights’ from Romeo and Juliet is the theme music to The Apprentice.

What’s the classical music in ‘The Apprentice’ and who wrote the now famous TV theme?

Prokofiev

The 15 best pieces of music by Mozart.

The 15 greatest pieces of classical music by Mozart

Mozart

Mozart’s first piece, written at the age of five

Listen to the first piece that Mozart ever wrote… when he was FIVE years old

Mozart

Pavarotti and Bocelli performing in Modena at his 2003 ‘Pavarotti & Friends’ concert

When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

Luciano Pavarotti

Wigmore Hall and Classic FM offer £5 tickets to U35 audiences for select concerts

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion sing 'The Prayer' at the 1999 Grammy Awards

What are the lyrics to ‘The Prayer’ sung by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion?

Playing piano can help boost your memory in later life, study finds.

Singing and playing an instrument can boost brainpower and memory in later life, study finds
When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

Andrea Bocelli

John Williams’ 10 greatest movie soundtracks

John Williams’ 10 greatest movie soundtracks

Williams

The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin

Dublin university choir sings poignant ‘Auld Lang Syne’ in resonant acoustic

Videos

Latest instrument features

Hayoung Choi plays Haydn

Young soloist’s blistering Haydn concerto that won her the world’s most prestigious cello competition

Haydn

Dan Hodd’s violin was shattered when he was hit by a bus whilst cycling in the Middle East.

Shattered violin that ‘saved cyclist’s life’ in catastrophic collision is miraculously repaired
Classic FM welcomes the entire Kanneh-Mason family to host their first ever radio series

Who are the Kanneh-Masons? All you need to know about the exceptional musical family

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Sir Simon Rattle conducts cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the London Symphony Orchestra in Trafalgar Square

Who is Sheku Kanneh-Mason? Star British cellist’s age, family, albums and more revealed

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Tianxu An during the Tchaikovsky Competition mixup

Soloist horrified as orchestra starts playing wrong concerto in piano competition nightmare

Tchaikovsky

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute