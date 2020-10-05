This 11-year-old violinist’s talent is moving people to tears, and we can understand why

By Kyle Macdonald

Australian violinist Christian Li is something very, very special. Watch the video above to see why...

Last year, 10-year-old violinist Christian Li made history by becoming the youngest ever winner of the Menuhin Competition, sharing the first place honours in the junior finals with Chloe Chua from Singapore.

A year after his competition triumph, Christian came to the UK to perform concerts at the Gower Festival, the Harrogate International Festival and the Cheltenham Music Festival. According to reports, audience members at the Cheltenham Music Festival were moved to tears by his playing.

While he was in the country, we met with Christian in London and he played us an incredible arrangement of a Chopin Nocturne with pianist Gordon Back.

What a talent he is.

Most recently, Christian has lent his talents to the new Disney Goes Classical album, playing a magical violin arrangement of ‘Let it Go’ From Frozen.

He told Classic FM: “I have enjoyed Disney movies and cartoons while growing up. I love the sense of fantasy, imagination and humour.

“Frozen is one of my favourite movies, so it was so much fun and a real privilege to record this song with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

Christian is a phenomenal talent, but also a lovely, friendly young man. When we met with him, he told us how he loved touring London’s museums with his family (the Science Museum was his favourite).

We also treated Christian to a tour of Classic FM and popped in the studio to meet John Suchet! We can’t wait to hear more music from this incredible young player.