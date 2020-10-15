Baby boy steals jazz show as he picks up mini trumpet and plays with buskers

Baby trumpeter becomes star of jazz show. Picture: WAFB

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The moment a one-year-old heard some incredible live jazz, and couldn’t resist joining in.

In New Orleans in 2018, a one-year-old boy became the unexpected star of an annual free music festival, held in the historic French Quarter.

Boone Anthony was visiting from Florida with his parents in early April, when he turned his ear to a brass band with particularly impressive energy.

The ensemble, Where Ya At Brass Band, was playing on percussion, sousaphone and trumpet in Jackson Square in the Louisiana city, where they were attracting quite the crowd.

Unable to resist sharing in the musical joy, the one-year-old grabbed his slide whistle and toddled over to the group.

TOO CUTE! A one-year-old boy became the star of Jackson Square after he hopped into a French Quarter band's performance. http://bit.ly/2ENZen6 Posted by WAFB Channel 9 on Thursday, 22 February 2018

“Our little one-year-old baby boy went out there and ‘performed’ with an outstanding band in front of a huge crowd on Jackson Square,” his mother, Stefanie Coleman Anthony, said in a Facebook post.

“Boone received so many smiles and cheers from so many folks; it was the most beautiful thing I think I've ever seen.”

The video, uploaded to social media in 2018, has more than 30 million views to date.

Stefanie reshared the video in February this year, saying: “It’s been 2 years. My sweet boy Boone was born to play! Happy viral day buddy!”

Bravo to this animated young musician. As Beethoven once said, to play a wrong note is insignificant – but to play without passion is inexcusable…