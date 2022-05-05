During World War II Steinway pianos were parachuted onto battlefields to provide relaxation

5 May 2022, 16:22 | Updated: 5 May 2022, 17:07

Actress Marlene Dietrich singing for a group of GI's in France
Actress Marlene Dietrich singing for a group of GI's in France. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Called the Victory Vertical or G.I. Steinways, pianos were dropped into battlefields during World War II to provide some recreation for the American troops.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Steinway and Sons is a German-American piano company, which was founded in 1853. The high-profile piano company annually dominates the high-end grand piano market, and has won several awards for its multiple patents and musical instrument designs.

But one design, created during World War II was more... aerodynamic than previous pianistic models.

Around 5,000 special models of piano called the ‘Victory Vertical’ or ‘G.I. Steinways’ were made during the Second World War; a small piano designed to be carried on ships or dropped by parachute from an airplane to bring music to the soldiers on the battlefield.

The first Victory Vertical parachuted into battle in 1942 and around 3,000 pianos were sent into military service during the war, while the rest went to churches and schools.

Read more: Why musicians have all the skills to be the best spies

Morbidly, Steinway had been producing coffins in their American factory during the war due to the government restrictions on iron, copper, brass, and other raw materials, but they received special permission to build around 3,000 Victory Verticals for the American troops.

Being a German-American company, Steinway also had a factory in Hamburg, Germany. With factories in countries which were on either side of the war, it was inevitable their buildings could accidentally become a target, and during an air raid over Hamburg, several Allied bombs hit the factory and nearly destroyed it.

An American initiative in 1948 called the Marshall Plan helped to restore the Hamburg factory to its former glory.

Listen to our playlist of calm piano music, exclusively on Global Player

Music was used as an escape for American troops abroad, and the government looked to the pianos as a way to help soldiers remember what they were fighting for. The President of Steinway and Sons had four sons in the military at the time of the creation of the Victory Verticals, so had close connections with the frontlines.

Steinway had a letter sent from a Private Kenneth Kranes, stationed in North Africa in 1943, to his mother back in New York.

In the letter he recounts, “Two nights past we received welcome entertainment when a jeep pulling a small wagon came to camp. The wagon contained a light system and a Steinway piano. It is smaller and painted olive green, just like the jeep.

“We all got a kick out of it and sure had fun after meals when we gathered around the pianna [sic] to sing. I slept smiling and even today am humming a few of the songs we sang.”

Sadly the private was killed in battle a week later.

Read more: Poignant footage of man playing piano amid rubble after losing his home in Kentucky tornado

The Victory Verticals were light enough to be able to be lifted by four men, holding specially placed handles under the keybed, which made them easily transportable, and all the instruments came with tuning equipment and instructions. The pianos also didn’t have legs like most upright pianos, as otherwise they wouldn’t have been able to withstand an airdrop.

Other features of the rugged but durable pianos included water-resistant glue, anti-insect treatments, keys covered with celluloid (instead of ivory), and bass strings which were covered in soft iron instead of the traditional copper.

Due to restrictions, they were also designed using a tenth of the metal used to make a normal piano.

While most pianos come in a black or dark wood finish, in order to camouflage them into landscapes, the pianos were painted in olive green, blue, and grey.

Read more: A rediscovered wartime waltz has been performed for the first time

These pianos brought joy and music to a place where both are usually silenced. And 73 years after the war ended, Steinway are still helping bring wartime music to life.

In 2018, Steve Castle discovered a piece of music written by his grandfather during the war, he shared the story on Twitter, and Classic FM helped him bring it to life with a performance at Steinway Hall in London (watch above).

More From ClassicFM

Cobar Sound Chapel Official Opening

Australian water tank turned ‘sound chapel’ brings 24-hour classical music to the Outback
Classical music and studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power

Classical music for studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power
If you play ‘Star Wars’ music on Spotify, the play bar turns into an actual lightsaber

People are only just realising the Spotify play bar becomes a lightsaber when you listen to Star Wars
Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska taking a curtain call wrapped in her country’s flag

Ukrainian soprano drapes herself in flag during powerful ‘Turandot’ curtain call at Met Opera

New York Metropolitan Opera

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Lizzo plays her new $55,000 flute for the press at last night’s Met Gala

Lizzo brought her flute to the Met Gala, and performed Debussy on the red carpet steps

Videos

Latest instrument features

Alexander Toradze was performing with the the Vancouver Symphony

Vancouver pianist suffers heart failure during concerto performance, continues playing
308-year-old Stradivarius violin played on ‘Wizard of Oz’ could sell for record £14 million

308-year-old Stradivarius violin played on ‘Wizard of Oz’ soundtrack could sell for record £14 million
John Blanke, Trumpet

Meet John Blanke, Henry VIII’s highly favoured trumpeter and the face of Black Tudor England
Anna Lapwood conducts the Leeds Lieder festival

Who is Anna Lapwood? The trailblazing organist and conductor’s age, biography and performances
Beethoven’s music gets turned upside down in this creative reimagining

Beethoven’s Für Elise sounds surprisingly enchanting when ‘twisted’ upside down

Beethoven

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute