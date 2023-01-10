11-year-old pianist stunned by stranger’s ‘miracle’ gift of grand piano and lessons

10 January 2023, 15:50

Isaiah Kofie (left) and Jude Kofie (centre) on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Isaiah Kofie (left) and Jude Kofie (centre) on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

Piano tuner Bill Magnusson felt moved to gift the boy a $15,000 grand piano, and lessons to develop his “beyond special” talent.

Over the last year, 11-year-old pianist Jude Kofie has achieved viral fame for his piano performances on the Internet, become the lead keyboardist at his local church, and appeared on primetime US television shows – all despite never having had a piano lesson before.

Now, thanks to a generous gift from a stranger, he may have the opportunity to develop his gift even further.

Kofie’s natural ability on the instrument was discovered by his father, Isaiah, who one day heard someone playing an old keyboard that lay unused in the family’s basement. Heading down to investigate, Isaiah was surprised to find his then 10-year-old son playing a competent melody on the instrument, as the family had no idea that Jude knew how to play.

As it turned out, Jude Kofie has a remarkable ear for music, figuring out how to play everything from jazz numbers to Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise by ear.

Read more: Classical pianist gives curious toddler an impromptu piano lesson on train station concourse

Jude’s story caught the attention of a local news reporter in Denver, Colorado, who revealed that Jude’s father had been a musician in Ghana before moving to the US.

Isaiah remarks on his son’s abilities, saying that he didn’t have the easiest start to life. Jude was born with low oxygen levels and a hole in his heart, which he underwent surgery for as a baby, and was fed via a tube to his stomach for the first eight years of his life. He is also diagnosed with autism.

Read more: Toddler conducts Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with the skill of a professional maestro

Now, his talent has been recognised by piano tuner Bill Magnusson, who was so impressed by Kofie’s natural talent on the instrument that he felt compelled to help the family in any way he could.

After learning that the Isaiah works to raise four children with his wife, as well as sending money back to family in Ghana, Magnusson wondered, “What resources are left over to help this special little soul?”.

Using inheritance from his own father, Magnusson spent $15,000 on a grand piano, allegedly worth $45,000, which he sent to the Kofie household. Isaiah Kofie was stunned: “All for free. Who does that?” he asked.

Magnusson’s generosity doesn’t stop there, as he has paid for Jude’s piano lessons as well as pledging to tune the piano once a month, for the rest of his life.

Latest on Classic FM

David Bowie Life on Mars

David Bowie’s isolated vocals from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range
Matthew Wright and Tim Vincent-Smith at the Old Royal Pianodrome

Rubbish dump pianos are being upcycled as intimate amphitheatres, by this musical team

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023

Vote in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023 for the chance to win an Amazon Echo and Apple Watch

Classic FM Hall of Fame

LeBron James listens to Beethoven before a basketball game

LeBron James reveals he listens to Beethoven to ‘calm down’ before games

Beethoven

(L to R) Errollyn Wallen, Unsuk Chin, Kaija Saariaho

Nine of the world’s top 20 most performed living composers are women, new report finds

Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, in performance at Glyndebourne 2022

Glyndebourne cancels 2023 opera tour to England regions following cut in Arts Council funding

Glyndebourne

France’s Cathy Féchoz and Fabrice Becker (circle) performing at the finals of the Ballet Ski demonstration at the 1992 Winter Olympics

Unearthed footage shows virtuosic ‘Ski Ballet’ performed at the 1992 Winter Olympics

Andrew Marr to present new Sunday morning show on Classic FM

Andrew Marr joins Classic FM to host new Sunday morning programme

Luciano and Fernando Pavarotti

When Luciano Pavarotti sang with his 88-year-old father in an emotional duet

Luciano Pavarotti

Latest instrument features

Judi Dench 'plays' piano at pub in Scotland

Dame Judi Dench pianist? Legendary actor surprises pub crowd with impromptu ABBA duet

Videos

From one flute legend to another: Sir James Galway plays a musical message to Lizzo

Lizzo weeps tears of joy as flautist hero James Galway plays her a Christmas carol

Sir James Galway

The violin that survived the Titanic belonged to bandmaster Wallace Hartley, who perished with the ship.

The miracle 110-year-old violin that survived the sinking of the Titanic

Pianist plays ‘Under the Sea’ deep in the ocean

Pianist fights water pressure to play ‘Under the Sea’ beneath the waves

Videos

Learning to play piano may help people cope with depression and anxiety

Learning to play piano may help people cope with depression and anxiety

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute