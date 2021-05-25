Toddler conducts Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with the skill of a professional maestro

25 May 2021, 17:12 | Updated: 25 May 2021, 17:26

Three-year-old conducts Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony
Three-year-old conducts Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Picture: esenuk/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

When a pyjama-clad toddler delivered a mind-blowing masterclass in conducting Beethoven.

Here’s the moment a toddler was simply overcome with joy, as he conducted along to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with stunning precision.

At the tender age of three, Jonathan Okseniuk was caught on camera by his mum, fiercely waving his baton around to the music in the family living room.

The young American maestro puts on a sensational show of conducting along to the iconic recording by Herbert von Karajan and the Berlin Philharmonic – who just happen to be Jonathan’s favourite conductor and orchestra.

It’s hard to believe a three-year-old has the focus to deliver such clear signals and fluid gestures to an (albeit imaginary) orchestra.

As he breathlessly declares the finale of the fourth movement to be his “favourite part!”, Jonathan descends into a stream of joyous shrieks and giggles, to the delight of his mum.

Read more: Toddler moved to tears as his sister plays Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata

It should come as no great surprise that Jonathan, now 14 years old, is a brilliant violinist who has won junior music competitions across the US.

A year after this video was filmed, the young Beethoven enthusiast conducted Arizona’s Chandler Symphony Orchestra in concert.

12 months later, he conducted a movement from Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik on a TV talk show.

And here’s the moment Jonathan, aged nine, conducted a wonderful string arrangement of the second movement of Beethoven’s ‘Pathétique’ Sonata:

In more recent times, Jonathan took home first prize at the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s 2021 Young Artist Competition in Colorado, US in April 2021.

To this day, many will remember him as the mini maestro who assuaged all our anxieties about the future of classical music.

We wish Jonathan the best of luck with his career. May he continue to delight us with his baton-waving for years to come...

