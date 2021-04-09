Church organist plays utterly spine-chilling version of ‘The Exorcist’ main theme

9 April 2021, 11:07

Picture: YouTube / Theo Hes

By Sian Moore

This cover of Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ is nightmare fuel.

As if the score to William Friedkin’s cult horror The Exorcist wasn’t already petrifying enough, now there’s an even creepier rendition of the movie’s main theme, courtesy of one canny organist.

Sat in the organ loft of an empty church, Theo Hes plays an eerie cover of Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells, a melody now synonymous with all things supernatural, on the magnificent instrument.

Prepare to get goosebumps...

Read more: The 13 scariest horror film soundtracks ever written >

Let’s not forget, this was the film that famously had moviegoers fainting and hysterically vomiting back in 1973, or so they say.

But funnily enough, when Friedkin was looking for someone to score the horror he first approached Bernard Herrmann, who wanted to record the music in a medieval church which had an “amazing organ and beautiful acoustics”.

The director’s reaction? “A church organ for The Exorcist? I don’t think so.”

We think you might’ve missed a trick with that one, Friedkin...

