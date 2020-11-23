Watch this deliciously satisfying video of a patissier sculpting a chocolate harp

On Air Now
23 November 2020, 12:25
A patissier sculpted a full-size, completely decadent chocolate harp. *drools onto sheet music*
We know how sweet the sound of a harp can be, but have you ever wondered what it might taste like?
For chef Amaury Guichon, the temptation to taste the stringed instrument was an incentive for a culinary challenge.
Constructing a model entirely from chocolate and pulled sugar, the bakers at Guichon’s Pastry Academy were able to create a confectionary musical masterpiece.
Standing at 5ft tall, the sweet harp looks incredibly realistic, with its wood-effect edible structure, gold-painted chocolate tuning pins and delicate pulled-sugar strings.
So much work at Pastry Academy to create this 5ft tall chocolate harp including a great varity of details and...Posted by Amaury Guichon on Monday, November 16, 2020
“So much work at Pastry Academy to create this 5ft tall chocolate harp including a great variety of details and techniques,” Guichon wrote.
He added: “I wanted to do a musical instrument for a long time...”
The video, shared by the chef on 16 November, has already had more than 100,000 reactions and 6,000 comments on Facebook.
“As a harper, they look so real, I would be tempted to play them!” one musician commented.
As would we... *licks chocolate from hands*