Watch this deliciously satisfying video of a patissier sculpting a chocolate harp

Patissier makes a chocolate harp. Picture: Facebook / Amaury Guichon

By Sian Moore

A patissier sculpted a full-size, completely decadent chocolate harp. *drools onto sheet music*

We know how sweet the sound of a harp can be, but have you ever wondered what it might taste like?

For chef Amaury Guichon, the temptation to taste the stringed instrument was an incentive for a culinary challenge.

Constructing a model entirely from chocolate and pulled sugar, the bakers at Guichon’s Pastry Academy were able to create a confectionary musical masterpiece.

Standing at 5ft tall, the sweet harp looks incredibly realistic, with its wood-effect edible structure, gold-painted chocolate tuning pins and delicate pulled-sugar strings.

So much work at Pastry Academy to create this 5ft tall chocolate harp including a great varity of details and... Posted by Amaury Guichon on Monday, November 16, 2020

“So much work at Pastry Academy to create this 5ft tall chocolate harp including a great variety of details and techniques,” Guichon wrote.

He added: “I wanted to do a musical instrument for a long time...”

The video, shared by the chef on 16 November, has already had more than 100,000 reactions and 6,000 comments on Facebook.

“As a harper, they look so real, I would be tempted to play them!” one musician commented.

As would we... *licks chocolate from hands*