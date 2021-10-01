Hilarity as cellist’s bow explodes in the middle of a contemporary music recital

1 October 2021, 17:00

Cellist Zoë Martlew had a sudden surprise when her cello bow exploded mid-recital
Cellist Zoë Martlew had a sudden surprise when her cello bow exploded mid-recital. Picture: Zoë Martlew/YouTube

By Sofia Rizzi

Cellist Zoë Martlew had a sudden surprise when her cello bow exploded mid-performance (she jokingly blamed it on ‘too much contemporary music’).

Zoë Martlew, a composer and cello virtuoso, had an unfortunate incident with her bow during a concert at the Dark Music Days festival in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The cellist was performing contemporary composer Juliana Hodkinson’s ‘amazing noise piece’ Scrape for cello and metal plate, when the hair attached to her bow pinged off after a dramatic up-bow.

She exclaimed: “It's lucky I've got a spare bow with me! Sorry everyone, that's too much contemporary music!”

Not only did the bow explode, but the hair instantly became knotted in the cello's tuning pegs. Before heading off-stage to fetch her spare bow, Zoë also had to untie her foot from a pedal connected to the electronic sounds in the performance.

She jokingly told the audience: “Do talk amongst yourselves. It's lucky we only got a minute in!”

If we’ve learned anything from this, it’s that we should always carry a spare bow... just in case.

