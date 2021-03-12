Deepfake AI now lets classical composers ‘sing’ your favourite retro dance anthems

12 March 2021, 15:07

Deepfake AI composers disco
Deepfake AI composers disco. Picture: Wombo

By Kyle Macdonald

A lip-syncing app brings the great composers to life, and it’s as if there’s a massive disco party in 1790s Vienna.

A week ago the Internet was captivated by artificial intelligence app ‘MyHeritage’, which brought old photos and paintings alive in slowly moving, thoughtful poses. We featured the great composers in these pensive animations.

Fast-forward ten days, and there’s a new app captivating the world. And it’s a whole lot faker, and pacier.

The lip-syncing app Wombo lets you animate selfies and pictures, and shows them singing along to a variety of retro dance and disco hits from the likes of The Pussycat Dolls, Haddaway, Rick Astley and more.

Two things are certain: the world is currently scrambling to animate every bizarre, historical figure; and of course, we had to run greats from the classical music world through it.

Because let’s face it, we all know that Mozart would have owned that dance floor with Vengaboys moves.

Sit back for another deep fakery tour-de-force, as J.S. Bach, Mozart, Haydn, Clara Schumann, Schubert, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky are brought to life in a very meme-y and relatable way.

Read more: 17 memes you’ll understand if you love-to-hate being a classical musician >

As you can see, we couldn’t resist a little Eric Whitacre too.

Wombo’s tagline is ‘No pitch? No problem’, as a nod to the lip-syncing nature of the app. Pitch is no such problem for this composer group, but it’s nice the platform has their back.

What will next week’s viral deepfake trend be? Whatever is in store, you know we’ll be there, to see if our pals Ludwig and Clara can be part of it.

