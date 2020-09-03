17 memes you’ll understand if you love-to-hate being a classical musician
3 September 2020, 17:16 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 17:27
It fills our body with euphoria, consumes our mind with fear, and fills our feeds with memes. It must be classical music.
-
It’s never stressful
-
It earns you plenty of money
-
And means you can afford really nice things
-
Composers never patronise you
-
And un-harmonious noises never cause you anxiety.
-
Your instrument always works with you, never against you
-
Composers always make it super-easy for you
-
Motivation is never a problem
-
Really, never...
-
This has never happened to you
When you realised your shoulder rest is still lying on the table after you’ve closed your violin case 🙄— TwoSet Violin (@TwoSetViolin) July 30, 2020
-
You always get to play the best passages in orchestra
-
The world is always well-catered to your needs
-
Practice is just totally fine
-
And you’ve got loads of time to see friends
-
But when the jokes are this top-notch
-
And the memes this strong...
-
... it’s all worth it.