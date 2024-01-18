‘PDQ Bach’ musical satirist has died – this Beethoven 5 parody captures Peter Schickele’s rare genius

18 January 2024, 17:11

Peter Schickele Beethoven 5 parody
Peter Schickele Beethoven 5 parody. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

The music comedy giant who gave us a celebrated classical alter-ego has died, aged 88.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Great musician, comedian and satirist Peter Schickele has died at his home in Bearsville, New York. And as the world says farewell to one of the most talented and admired parodists of the last century, a favourite Beethoven performance is being shared anew.

Schickele was born in 1935. He studied music at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and then composition at Juilliard. It was in New York where he began exploring musical comedy, and in a 1965 performance, he debuted his comic alter-ego P.D.Q. Bach.

Named in a play on the vast family of Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach, P.D.Q. was, according to Schickele, “the youngest and oddest of Johann Sebastian’s 20-odd children”, and (of course) entirely fictional.

Peter Schickele performs in 2004
Peter Schickele performs in 2004. Picture: Getty

Schickele devoted himself to P.D.Q. Bach for 50 years, presenting the composer’s extensive compositional output and unique place in music history.

His works were often plays and parodies on the classical canon – for example, the 1712 Overture, Canine Cantata: Wachet, Arf! (Sleeping Dogs, Awake!), Grand Serenade for an Awful Lot of Winds and Percussion, and A Little Nightmare Music.

Instrumentation regularly spanned from the wacky to downright bizarre, including the pastaphone, and the tromboon – a hybrid trombone and bassoon.

P.D.Q. Bach’s works were performed, recorded and released by their creator. From 1990 to 1993, Shickele’s P.D.Q. Bach recordings won four consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album. For many years, Schickele also hosted popular music education radio shows in the US.

Since his passing on 16 January 2024, there is one performance many have turned to, which perfectly captures the unique genius and charm of its creator. Watch it below.

PDQ Bach - Beethoven Symphony No. 5

The Beethoven Symphony No. 5 Sportscast was released on alongside P.D.Q works in 1967. Schickele’s creation narrates the German composer’s great symphony as if it were an all-American sports event.

Accompanying the live orchestra are referee whistles, slow-motion replays, sporting analysis and howls of outrage.

It’s all very funny – but as with the best comedy, just below the jokes on the surface, there’s so much more. Within his satire, Schickele guides you through the instruments of the orchestra, different symphonic terms, as well as the intricacies of sonata form and the structure of Beethoven’s masterpiece.

Who knew a musicology lesson could involve so much laughter?

It’s precisely what made Schickele and P.D.Q. Bach so special – that ability to entertain, but also educate and inspire at the same time. What a blessing they were to generations of listeners and the history of classical music.

Beethoven latest

See more Beethoven latest

The 15 best violin concertos of all time.

The 15 greatest violin concertos of all time, ranked

Discover Music

From Mozart to Elgar: the best pieces of classical music for beginners

15 timeless pieces to begin your journey into classical music

Discover Music

AI piano disabled musicians to play Beethoven

The new AI piano that allows disabled musicians to play Beethoven in full harmony

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

Beethoven's greatest works

Definitively the 20 greatest Beethoven works of all time

Beethoven and West Side Story

Leonard Bernstein borrowed a famous Beethoven melody for West Side Story’s most emotional scene

Bernstein, L

Beethoven's great choral anthem is based on a poem by Friedrich Schiller

What are the lyrics to ‘Ode to Joy’, Beethoven’s triumphant choral anthem?

Sir Keir Starmer chooses Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’, the EU Anthem, as music that sums up the Labour Party

Sir Keir Starmer says Beethoven’s choral anthem ‘Ode to Joy’ sums up the Labour party

Leonard Bernstein conducted a monumental Beethoven symphony to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall.

When Leonard Bernstein conducted an ‘Ode to Freedom’ after the fall of the Berlin Wall

Bernstein, L

The most memorable times classical music featured in the hit cartoon ‘Bluey’

‘Bluey’ soundtrack: the most memorable times classical music featured in the hit cartoon

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Anna Lapwood conducts the Leeds Lieder festival

Who is Anna Lapwood? The trailblazing organist and conductor’s age, biography and performances
Arsha Kaviani Rachmaninov

Why this virtuoso reimagined a Rachmaninov Concerto as an epic for solo piano

Rachmaninov

Ruth Slenczynska

Meet Rachmaninov’s last surviving pupil, incredible 99-year-old virtuoso Ruth Slenczynska

Rachmaninov

Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024!

Vote for your favourite classical music in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024!

Classic FM Hall of Fame

The top 10 best pieces of music by Haydn.

10 greatest pieces of classical music by Haydn

Haydn

Jonathan Tetelman sings ‘Nessun Dorma’

Star tenor sings thundering ‘Nessun dorma’ in viral bookshop flashmob

Puccini

Florence Price had her work premiered by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Meet Florence Price, the first Black woman to have her work premiered by a US orchestra

Price, F

Luciano and Fernando Pavarotti

When Luciano Pavarotti sang with his 88-year-old father in an emotional duet

Luciano Pavarotti

John Williams was the most performed living composer in 2023.

Movie maestro John Williams named 2023’s most-performed living composer

Williams

What are the lyrics and origins of Allegri’s ‘Miserere’? Tenebrae choir sing at Bartholomew the Great

What are the lyrics and origins of Allegri’s ‘Miserere’?

Allegri