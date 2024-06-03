Curious cat wanders on stage during Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony in Istanbul

3 June 2024, 14:49

Cat wanders onto stage in middle of concert

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

This cat has impeccable musical taste…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the 52nd Istanbul Music Festival, the music sounded so good that this feline visitor simply had to go and investigate.

Her interest piqued perhaps by the rural theme, a stray cat elegantly glided in from stage left, during an exquisite performance of Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony No.6 by the Lucerne Festival Strings.

The musicians of the illustrious Switzerland-based chamber orchestra smiled knowingly as they spotted the cat prowling onto the concert stage.

After pausing for a moment to observe the music, the four-legged fan hastened to move across the stage as the first violins took the swelling melody.

Tail flying, she soon wandered off again confidently at stage right, as if completely accustomed to a life on the stage.

Read more: Naughty cat disrupts live orchestra concert and steals the show

Cat wanders on stage during Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony at Istanbul Music Festival
Cat wanders on stage during Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony at Istanbul Music Festival. Picture: Bengi Işıl Göktürk

In the second half of the Beethoven concert, which was given on Friday 31 May, the Lucerne Festival Strings were joined by legendary Portuguese pianist Maria João Pires for a performance of the great Piano Concerto No.3.

“He’s obviously the Guest Conductor show him some respect,” one commenter dryly remarked on Instagram, where the video was posted by Bengi Işıl Göktürk.

The clip of the music-loving cat has gone viral on social media, with over eight million views in the last two days from people across the world enjoying the amusing moment.

Another viewer commented: “The cat knowing exactly that it’s the center of attention because who even cares about those amazing musicians working all day long to produce those angelic sounds when there’s a cute kitty.”

Apparently, the cat is a regular attendee at the Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Centre and has gone viral in the past.

Bravo to the Lucerne Festival Strings for sublime moment of music-making enjoyed, quite understandably, by audiences of the two- and four-legged variety.

Beethoven latest

See more Beethoven latest

Francesca Bridgerton makes her debut in Season 3, as a piano-playing debutante.

What classical music does Francesca play on piano in Bridgerton?

Discover Music

New analysis of Beethoven’s hair could help solve mystery of composer’s hearing loss.

Why did Beethoven go deaf? New hair analysis could solve mystery, say scientists

A 150-year-old Beethoven symphony helped to invent the CD.

A CD can hold exactly 74 minutes of music, thanks to Beethoven

Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 in D minor ('Choral')

The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9 and the ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven reincarnated by visual artist using composer’s life mask for first time

Ultra-realistic image of Beethoven created by visual artist using composer’s own life mask

Beethoven's great choral anthem is based on a poem by Friedrich Schiller

What are the lyrics to ‘Ode to Joy’ from Beethoven’s Symphony No.9?

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Monumental sound as 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sings Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Genius of Joy: The Story of Beethoven’s Ninth

Richard Armitage narrates story of Beethoven’s Ninth in 200th anniversary Classic FM radio special
Chopin’s Nocturnes help students retain memorised information, according to this study

Chopin and Beethoven’s music helps students pass exams, study finds

Great Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini

Remembering the great Maurizio Pollini with this intensely beautiful final Beethoven sonata

Maurizio Pollini

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Innocent Masuku’s ‘Nessun dorma’ in the Britain’s Got Talent final brings judge Bruno Tonioli to tears.

Innocent Masuku’s ‘unstoppable’ Nessun dorma leaves Britain’s Got Talent judge in tears

Puccini

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery of the Week

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including featured albums this week

11 of the greatest flautists in the world: Claire Chase, Emmanuel Pahud, Katherine Bryan

11 of the greatest flautists in the world

Discover Music

What is a scale?

What is a scale?

Discover Music

George Frideric Handel composed ‘Zadok The Priest’ in 1727

What are the lyrics to Handel’s ‘Zadok The Priest’?

Handel

The Champions League Trophy and the Choir of Westminster Abbey

What is the Champions League music and what are the lyrics to the football anthem?

Discover Music

Is the Champions league song the same as Handel’s Zadok the Priest?

Is the Champions league song the same as Handel’s Zadok the Priest?

Handel

The top 10 pieces of music by Giuseppe Verdi.

10 greatest pieces of music by Verdi, ranked

Verdi

Anna Lapwood played a Widor duet with a 9-year-old superfan on the world’s largest organ.

Anna Lapwood duets with 9-year-old superfan on the world’s biggest organ

Discover Music

9-year-old violinist Patrick is surprised by his favourite radio presenter, as Zeb Soanes turns up unannounced at his orchestra rehearsal.

Young musician surprised mid-orchestra rehearsal by his favourite radio presenter

Videos