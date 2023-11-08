A Galápagos orchestra played for the volcanic islands’ biodiversity. And it was incredibly moving...

8 November 2023, 11:27 | Updated: 8 November 2023, 11:34

A Galápagos orchestra played for the volcanic islands’ biodiversity. And it was incredibly moving...
A Galápagos orchestra played for the volcanic islands’ biodiversity. And it was incredibly moving... Picture: Getty

From its crystal clear waters to striking black volcanic sand, the Galápagos Islands are home to some of the richest biodiversity on the planet. And in 2018, an orchestra arrived on the Enchanted Islands to play for the archipelago’s wildlife and scenery...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Estimated to be up to five million years old, the 19 volcanic enclaves that make up the Galápagos Islands are a place like no other.

Renowned for their many brightly coloured animal inhabitants and rich plant life, the vast majority of the islands’ flora and fauna are unique to the Ecuadorian archipelago.

It’s no wonder then, that in 2018 an Ecuadorian orchestra took to the islands to perform a special free concert, promoting the “paradise that is Galápagos”, through the music of Philip Glass, Aaron Copland and more.

Las Galápagos descubren su música junto a la Orquesta Sinfónica de Guayaquil

The Galápagos Islands are named after the giant tortoises they became famous for, after Tomás de Berlanga, the bishop of Panama, discovered them in 1535.

In their almost 500 years of human history, the Islands had never before seen an orchestra of this size perform on their idyllic shores. Over 80 musicians of Ecuador’s Guayaquil Symphony Orchestra alighted on the picturesque sandy beaches of Santa Cruz – the most populated of the Galápagos Islands.

The soft, sandy beaches of the Galápagos Islands.
The soft, sandy beaches of the Galápagos Islands. Picture: Getty

The music festival spanned four concerts, each aimed at a different audience: children, teenagers, families, and a ‘closing ceremony’ which saw the South American premiere of the National Geographic biopic Jane, along with live orchestral accompaniment of Philip Glass’ original soundtrack.

The orchestra’s conductor, Dante Santiago Anzolini, said: “All pieces were introduced to the [Galápagos] public for the first time in history, since no orchestra of this size had ever set foot on the Galápagos.”

The concerts also featured orchestral arrangements of music written by the islands’ inhabitants, in genres ranging from rap to folk and pop, each written with “lyrics underlining the blessings of ecological paradise”.

The Galápagos Islands truly are an ecological paradise, home to some of the most astonishing creatures on planet Earth.

The blue-footed booby is one of the many unique and colourful animals native to the Galápagos Islands.
The blue-footed booby is one of the many unique and colourful animals native to the Galápagos Islands. Picture: Getty

From the blue-footed booby to the Sally Lightfoot crab, and the Magnificent Frigatebird, whose male birds have luminous red chests that puff out to attract females during the mating season, each island is full of fascinating wildlife that really has to be seen to be believed.

Thanks to Hurtigruten Expeditions, you could win a three-night wildlife adventure to Wales for two, including at stay at West Usk Lighthouse, a visit to Newport Wetlands Reserve and a Cardiff Bay Costal voyage – enter here!

Discover music

See more Discover music

Trumpeter creates mesmerising sound wave visualisation using fire

Trumpeter uses actual fire to create mesmerising soundwave visualisation

22 hours ago

Videos

Sheku Kanneh-Mason was blocked from boarding a British Airways flight

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, barred from boarding flight with cello, calls for better airline protocol

1 day ago

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Who did the music for Chicken Run and when is ‘Dawn of the Nugget’ released?

Who did the music for Chicken Run and when is ‘Dawn of the Nugget’ released?

2 days ago

Gregson-Williams

The 15 best pieces of classical music for your dog.

These are the 15 best pieces of classical music for your dog

5 days ago

Classical guitarist Alexandra Whittingham serenades Freddie, and RSPCA rescue dog ahead of Classic FM’s Pet Classics.

Distinguished dog dozes off to classical guitarist’s solo serenade

6 days ago

Videos

Dogs frightened by fireworks can find classical music calming

Classical music really does help calm pets during fireworks. Here’s the proof…

7 days ago

Lifestyle

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

Older bass singers in St Thomas boys choir sound more ‘brilliant’ when girls are listening

Older bass singers in boys choir sound more ‘brilliant’ when girls are listening

Bach

Ellinor D’Melon plays with two members of the 12 Ensemble at LSO St Luke’s

Young classical talent showcased in Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber on Sky Arts

Events

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Did Mozart and Mahler have ADHD? One expert says it’s possible...

Did Mozart and Mahler have ADHD? Experts say it’s possible...

Mozart

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt: ‘I was thrown out of my school choir! But I’d love to play the violin’

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt: ‘I was thrown out of my school choir! But I’d love to play the violin’
Um, Google now lets you search for music just by singing or whistling it.

Um, Google now lets you search for music just by humming or whistling it.

Lucy played a Bach piano prelude alongside teacher Daniel at the Royal Albert Hall

Blind 15-year-old pianist Lucy plays enchanting Bach prelude in Royal Albert Hall debut

Bach

A new documentary on Fanny Mendelssohn has been released, directed by her great-great-great-granddaughter Sheila Hayman.

Fanny Mendelssohn’s real-life great-great-great granddaughter turns composer’s ‘formidable’ life into film
Sir Patrick Stewart: ‘I am not a musician – but I taught myself to play a Mozart piano concerto!’

Sir Patrick Stewart: ‘I am not a musician – but I taught myself to play a Mozart piano concerto!’

Mozart

Why are flutes held to the side?

Why are flutes held to the side?