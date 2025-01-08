Bill Skarsgård worked with an opera singer to produce terrifying ‘vampire voice’ for Nosferatu

8 January 2025, 12:58

Bill Skarsgård worked with an opera singer to produce terrifying ‘vampire voice’ for Nosferatu
Bill Skarsgård worked with an opera singer to produce terrifying ‘vampire voice’ for Nosferatu. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Padfield

A professional opera singer coached the renowned actor to help his tone sound menacing enough.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vampire thrillers have been a mainstay of popular culture for centuries now. Ever since Bram Stoker’s Dracula was published in 1897, the world has never seemed to have enough blood-sucking content.

For better or worse, the Twilight series has become immensely popular and more recently, the hilarious mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows has been critically acclaimed.

In 2024, Nosferatu was released, starring the renowned Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård. A remake of F. W. Murnau's 1922 silent film Nosferatu, which is itself inspired by Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula.

The spooky gothic horror film has all the right ingredients for a vampire flick: menacing old buildings, terrifying prosthetics and the right amount of intrigue to keep you guessing.

Startling too is Skarsgård’s unnerving, fear-inducing roar, which you would be forgiven for thinking is some form of technical wizardry. Not so, however, as the actor has revealed that the noise is his real voice, inspired by opera!

Read more: Eighteen opera-goers treated for severe nausea after opera of live sex, nuns and blood

Watch the Nosferatu trailer starring Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard

Count Orlok – the Vampire Skarsgård plays – is constantly wheezing, rolling his R’s and producing a deep guttural sound.

To achieve these unusual vocal emissions, Skarsgård was trained by an Icelandic opera singer, Ásgerður Júníusdóttir, who worked with the actor on lowering his own voice an octave for the full Orlok.

“A lot of it was just the technicality of rooting the voice as deep as you can in your body and using your entire body to make the voice resonate,” said Skarsgård in an interview with USA Entertainment Today, who took tips from the opera star like “place the voice out of your forehead.”

Opera singers are renowned for their ability to control their voice, requiring years of expert honing to be able to tackle the technical difficulties of a career in the profession.

Skarsgård practised Orlok’s tone in his living room, building a 20-minute routine for himself where he’d warm up his voice – but not too warm, “because I needed that gravelliness to it” – and then the actor would do vocal exercises between takes to ensure his voice stayed open.

“I was so relaxed, and it was just like the most vibrant my voice has ever gotten,” he said. The actor was then able to use this vocal freedom to provide a terrifying voice in the film.

Don’t mess with opera singers, they are vampirically terrifying!

Discover music

See more Discover music

Dan Middleton, better known on YouTube as DanTDM, joins Classic FM

YouTube megastar DanTDM joins Classic FM to present new video game music series

9 hours ago

Angelina Jolie says learning to sing for Maria Callas portrayal felt ‘freeing’.

Angelina Jolie says ‘everyone should learn to sing’ after playing Maria Callas

2 days ago

Maria Callas

Ray Eveleigh, at the piano

88-year-old man passes Grade 8 piano after 67-year break

2 days ago

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the Golden-Globe winning soundtrack for 'Challengers' starring Zendaya

What classical music is in ‘Challengers’ and who wrote the soundtrack?

2 days ago

Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture

Why does Novak Djokovic play his racket like a violin when he wins?

5 days ago

Pentatonix sing the US national anthem at NFL Game on Christmas Day

Vocal group Pentatonix sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in spine-tingling five-part harmony

6 days ago

Videos

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Young people at a concert

Under 35s are more likely to listen to classical music than their parents

Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series

Gareth Malone to host new Classic FM series introducing new listeners to classical music

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the air’

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the Air’ in falsetto... 40 years on!

Aled Jones

The Vienna New Year's Concert.

Vienna New Year’s Concert: what music was played?

Alan Titchmarsh and Myleene Klass named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list

Alan Titchmarsh and Myleene Klass named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list

James Corden Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones: Nessa’s favourite carol? It has to be ‘OH, Holy Night’!

Squid Game season 2

Squid Game Season 2 soundtrack: what classical music is in the Netflix show?

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

Ask Alexa to send a musical request to the Classic FM studio

Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential

A Classic FM exclusive of Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh singing ‘O Holy Night’ went viral in Christmas 2022

‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for ninth consecutive year