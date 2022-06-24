John Williams hints at retirement from film music, says new score might be his last

24 June 2022, 13:33

Composer John Williams
Composer John Williams. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

In a new interview, the legendary film music composer suggests he might be writing his final score.

Movie music maestro John Williams has given his strongest hint yet at retirement, and that film music’s greatest and most illustrious career might be nearing its final chapter.

In an interview published on Thursday by Associated Press, the 90-year-old reflected on his work in film. Williams said “At the moment I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford – who’s quite a bit younger than I am – I think has announced will be his last film.”

He then hinted it may be the same case for him: “I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

A Star Wars film demands six months of work, he said. “At this point in life [that] is a long commitment to me.”

Read more: 10 of John Williams’ all-time greatest film themes, ranked

Alongside the score to Indiana Jones 5, Williams is currently devoting himself to composing more music for the concert hall, including a piano concerto for long-time collaborator and friend, American virtuoso pianist Emanuel Ax.

In the interview, the composer also mused on music and life. “Music can raise one’s thinking to the level of poetry,” he said.

“We can reflect on how necessary music has been for humanity. I always like to speculate that music is older than language, that we were probably beating drums and blowing on reeds before we could speak. So it’s an essential part of our humanity.”

“It’s given me my life.”

John Williams and Steven Spielberg in 2016
John Williams and Steven Spielberg in 2016. Picture: Getty

Williams also reflected on his long-standing creative friendship with director Steven Spielberg.“It’s been 50 years now. Maybe we’re starting on the next 50,” the composer said Williams with a laugh. “Whatever our connections will be, whether it’s music or working with him or just being with him, I think we will always be together.”

John Williams is the most prolific and widely honoured living composer of film music and holds the record for being the most Oscar-nominated living person. So far he has received 59 Oscar nods during his lifetime, and won 22 of them.

And although he is thinking about final film scores, it also sounds as if a compositional door will always be open from the prolific composer. “I don’t want to be seen as categorically eliminating any activity,” Williams said.

And with characteristic good humour added, “I can’t play tennis, but I like to be able to believe that maybe one day I will.”

John Williams latest

See more John Williams latest

Unearthed footage reveals Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together

Unearthed footage reveals Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together
If you play ‘Star Wars’ music on Spotify, the play bar turns into an actual lightsaber

People are only just realising the Spotify play bar becomes a lightsaber when you listen to Star Wars
Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Lifestyle

The 15 best film scores of the 21st century

Definitively the greatest film scores of the 21st century so far

Discover Music

Gladiator, The Lord of the Rings and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The 50 best film scores of all time

Discover Music

Film composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

Legendary composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

Global Awards

Who has the most Oscar nominations in history? From John Williams to Meryl Streep

Who has the most Oscar nominations in history?

Oscars

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Steven Spielberg hits out at pre-recording the Best Score Oscar

‘Without music, Jaws would wear dentures’ – Steven Spielberg hits out at pre-recording the Best Score Oscar

Oscars

Steven Spielberg and John Williams

John Williams needed a clarinettist on the ‘Jaws’ soundtrack. So, Spielberg volunteered.

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Trending on Classic FM

Lang Lang performs in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland, California.

Lang Lang performs nostalgic piano rendition of Mary Poppins song against Disney Castle backdrop

Videos

Tenor jumps in helicopter to save The Wreckers at Glyndebourne

Tenor jumps in helicopter to save Glyndebourne opera with ‘minutes to spare’ amid train havoc

Glyndebourne

Howling singing dog

Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano

Discover Music

Elliot Page plays the violin as Vanya Hargreeves in season 1 of The Umbrella Academy.

Is Elliot Page really playing the violin in The Umbrella Academy?

Discover Music

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ musical analysis

The genius harmonic sequence that gives Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ its emotional power

Discover Music

Debussy’s greatest masterpieces

10 of Claude Debussy’s greatest pieces of music

Debussy

Yunchan Lim performs Rachmaninov to win the final of the Van Cliburn competition under Marin Alsop.

Youngest ever Van Cliburn winner moved Marin Alsop to tears with this rapturous Rachmaninov

Discover Music

Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

Discover Music

Odesa Opera House reopens

Ukraine’s powerful anthem fills Odesa Opera House, as it reopens for first time since Russian invasion
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery