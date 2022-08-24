Classic FM to broadcast exclusive 90th-birthday interview with film music legend John Williams

John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

‘John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive’, recorded in Hollywood’s iconic Amblin Studios, will air on Classic FM and Global Player.

John Williams, the composer behind some of the most recognisable and adored film scores in history, will join Classic FM for an exclusive interview on Monday 29 August.

The Star Wars and Schindler’s List composer joins Andrew Collins, host of Classic FM’s Saturday Night at the Movies, in an interview recorded in the iconic Amblin Studios, Los Angeles.

From Jurassic Park and E.T., to Indiana Jones and the magic that made Harry Potter, Williams has received 52 Academy Award nominations, making him the second most-nominated individual after Walt Disney.

In this interview, Williams discusses a career that has spanned seven decades, touching on his career highlights, classical influences and challenges along the way.

Why was his score to Jaws met by the ultimate criticism, ‘You can’t be serious?’ from Spielberg? How the Star Wars theme was made possible by a one-take wonder trumpeter? And what’s still to come for the composer, including writing to the wire for the latest instalment of Indiana Jones and whether he’d ever score a Bond film?

How to listen to John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive

‘John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive’ will be broadcast on Classic FM, on Monday 29 August at 8pm. Here’s how to listen.

You will also be able to watch a video feature of the interview, exclusively on Global Player, from Monday 29 August at 8pm. The video will be available here.