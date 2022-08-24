Classic FM to broadcast exclusive 90th-birthday interview with film music legend John Williams

24 August 2022, 15:21

John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive
John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive. Picture: Classic FM
‘John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive’, recorded in Hollywood’s iconic Amblin Studios, will air on Classic FM and Global Player.

John Williams, the composer behind some of the most recognisable and adored film scores in history, will join Classic FM for an exclusive interview on Monday 29 August.

The Star Wars and Schindler’s List composer joins Andrew Collins, host of Classic FM’s Saturday Night at the Movies, in an interview recorded in the iconic Amblin Studios, Los Angeles.

From Jurassic Park and E.T., to Indiana Jones and the magic that made Harry Potter, Williams has received 52 Academy Award nominations, making him the second most-nominated individual after Walt Disney.

In this interview, Williams discusses a career that has spanned seven decades, touching on his career highlights, classical influences and challenges along the way.

Why was his score to Jaws met by the ultimate criticism, ‘You can’t be serious?’ from Spielberg? How the Star Wars theme was made possible by a one-take wonder trumpeter? And what’s still to come for the composer, including writing to the wire for the latest instalment of Indiana Jones and whether he’d ever score a Bond film?

Read more: John Williams beats own Oscars record with 52nd nomination for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

How to listen to John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive

‘John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive’ will be broadcast on Classic FM, on Monday 29 August at 8pm. Here’s how to listen.

You will also be able to watch a video feature of the interview, exclusively on Global Player, from Monday 29 August at 8pm. The video will be available here.

The 15 best film scores of the 21st century

Definitively the greatest film scores of the 21st century so far

Gladiator, The Lord of the Rings and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The 50 best film scores of all time

Film composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

Legendary composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

Who has the most Oscar nominations in history? From John Williams to Meryl Streep

Who has the most Oscar nominations in history?

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Steven Spielberg hits out at pre-recording the Best Score Oscar

‘Without music, Jaws would wear dentures’ – Steven Spielberg hits out at pre-recording the Best Score Oscar

