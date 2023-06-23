Singer casually gives astonishing karaoke performance of Mozart’s fiendish ‘Queen of the Night’ aria

23 June 2023, 20:42

Filipino soprano Lara Maigue casually sings amazing Mozart
Filipino soprano Lara Maigue casually sings amazing Mozart. Picture: Instagram / Lara Maigue

By Kyle Macdonald

Coloratura karaoke, as a soprano gives an unforgettable late-night Mozart performance...

Late into the evening, as the caterers pack up a party – you might not think that would be the location for Mozart’s most virtuosic soprano aria. But that is exactly what happens when Filipino soprano Lara Maigue is on the invite list.

Casually sitting at a table in her party gown, Maigue sings karaoke-style along to an orchestral backing track.

“When the party’s over and they hand you a mic during the drinking session. I swear this was powered by wine,” she said in her Instagram post.

The Queen of the Night’s ‘Der Hölle Rache’, from Mozart’s 1791 opera The Magic Flute, is regarded as one of the most challenging arias from soprano. The aria rages with rapid long virtuosic runs, and most famously very high, dramatic notes. And powered by that wine, this singer sees off Mozart’s high Fs and Cs with ease. Watch the amazing performance below.

The footage has set Instagram ablaze, with almost 20 million views.

Her performance left viewers astonished by the casual cascade of soprano notes. “Is it even possible to do that sitting down?” asked one user.

Others, in quite understandable incredulity, questioned the authenticity of the audio. But the Singapore Symphony swiftly stepped in. “We can vouch that Lara Maigue’s voice is out of this world,” they clarified.

Lara Maigue is a graduate of the University of the Philippines College of Music, with a major in voice. She has performed with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and the Manila Symphony Orchestra. Alongside opera, she is also an actor and sings jazz.

And she provides a very good lesson about why you should stay late at a party. If there are musicians there, it’s often when the best music happens.

Mozart News

See more Mozart News

An Australian professor has spent over a decade forensically analysing Mozart scores.

Mozart claimed credit for his sister’s compositions, says former conductor turned professor
finger clicking Mozart

Student finger-snaps along to Mozart's Rondo alla Turca in record-breaking video

Beethoven is more popular than Mozart

Beethoven beats Mozart to the top spot as the most popular Classic FM composer of 2019

Mozart Music

See more Mozart Music

Mozart's best works

Mozart’s best music: 15 of his greatest works

Mozart's The Magic Flute in video game form

Mozart's famous opera The Magic Flute is about to be transformed into a video game

New releases: Morricone, Radulovic

New releases: 60 years of iconic Morricone music and Nemanja Radulovic plays Bach

Discover Music

Mozart Pictures

See more Mozart Pictures

Mozart

Mozart: 15 facts about the great composer

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

classical music on stamps

The most beautiful classical music postage stamps

Discover Music

Mozart Album Reviews

See more Mozart Album Reviews

New releases 12th March 2018

New Releases: Mozart's Violin Concertos performed by Nikolaj Znaider and Brahms' Piano Concertos played by Adam Laloum
New releases 18th September

New Releases: The debut album from The Ayoub Sisters and Noa Wildschut plays Mozart

New Releases 4th September

New Releases: 'Pavarotti: The People's Tenor' and Jean-Efflam Bavouzet plays Mozart

Mozart Guides

See more Mozart Guides

Mozart and Allegri

Did Mozart REALLY transcribe Allegri’s Miserere aged 14?

Mozart

6 of the best Mozart concertos to add to your playlist

Did Salieri poison Mozart

Was Mozart actually poisoned by Salieri? Here’s the truth