Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

21 May 2021, 14:28
The house where Mozart composed his first symphony in 1764 boasts five bedrooms, an enormous garden and a big bit classical history.
The world got a glimpse of a special London house when it was put on the market in 2018, with a listed price of £7.5 million.
As well as being an elegant Georgian building in a very desirable part of the UK’s capital, its walls also contained a unique part of classical history: the house once served as a young Mozart’s summer residence.
Built around 1730 and situated on Mozart Terrace (also known as Ebury Street), the four-storey Belgravia townhouse is close to the affluent areas of Sloane Square and Victoria.
Mozart spent the summer of 1764 in the property with his father and family. During this time he composed his first symphony, No. 1 in E flat major, at just eight years old.
According to Tom Lamb, the Savills agent who handled the sale, the 3,871-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and four reception rooms. It also includes an outside home-office building and a two-bedroom guest house.
The house, now a Grade I listed building because of its former musical owner, also has a rare find in London: a 33 metre-long garden. Perfect if your kids want to kick a ball around (between writing movements of a symphony, of course).
Speaking to Mansion Global in 2018, Tom Lamb said: “The previous owner, who lived in the house for 50 years, did all the renovations and added the two buildings.
“While the original building had a charm of its own, the renovations transformed the old-fashioned residence, adapting it for modern living by creating open-living spaces and adding a generous kitchen.”