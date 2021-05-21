Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart's former home, London.

The house where Mozart composed his first symphony in 1764 boasts five bedrooms, an enormous garden and a big bit classical history.

The world got a glimpse of a special London house when it was put on the market in 2018, with a listed price of £7.5 million.

As well as being an elegant Georgian building in a very desirable part of the UK’s capital, its walls also contained a unique part of classical history: the house once served as a young Mozart’s summer residence.

Built around 1730 and situated on Mozart Terrace (also known as Ebury Street), the four-storey Belgravia townhouse is close to the affluent areas of Sloane Square and Victoria.

A living room for a modern-day Mozart.

A study for symphonic musing.

Mozart spent the summer of 1764 in the property with his father and family. During this time he composed his first symphony, No. 1 in E flat major, at just eight years old.

According to Tom Lamb, the Savills agent who handled the sale, the 3,871-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and four reception rooms. It also includes an outside home-office building and a two-bedroom guest house.

The house, now a Grade I listed building because of its former musical owner, also has a rare find in London: a 33 metre-long garden. Perfect if your kids want to kick a ball around (between writing movements of a symphony, of course).

A bedroom, for nachtmusik.

If music be the food of love, it can also be prepared in this kitchen.

Speaking to Mansion Global in 2018, Tom Lamb said: “The previous owner, who lived in the house for 50 years, did all the renovations and added the two buildings.

“While the original building had a charm of its own, the renovations transformed the old-fashioned residence, adapting it for modern living by creating open-living spaces and adding a generous kitchen.”

A classical-chic living room.