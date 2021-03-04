Fiery flamenco guitar quartet plays Beethoven’s Für Elise with panache

4 March 2021, 14:20 | Updated: 4 March 2021, 14:24

Beethoven’s Für Elise, but it’s for fiery flamenco guitar quartet
Beethoven’s Für Elise, but it’s for fiery flamenco guitar quartet. Picture: 40 Fingers / Facebook

By Rosie Pentreath

You wouldn’t think Beethoven’s most popular piano piece would work transcribed into castanet-tempting, flamenco guitar greatness. But, boy it really does.

Beethoven’s Für Elise has been reimagined for flamenco guitar quartet. And it really works.

In the quick-picking hands of 40 Fingers Guitar Quartet, the popular piano piece by the legendary Romantic composer still contains the elements that make it so enduringly great – that catchy opening melody, the memorable chord progressions, and the development section that takes us on a magical journey of musical discovery, before launching us back into the familiar and friendly opening theme.

And the fiery flamenco finale is an ending worthy of any heated dance floor. Our fingers are positively itching to grab some castanets.

Für Elise feels made for it, and we think Beethoven would love it.

Read more: Beethoven’s ‘Fur Elise’ but it’s in a jazzy 5/4... so ‘Five Elise’ >

What’s new is the flamenco rhythms and the light, sparkling accompaniment that stamp and swish the piece right to the heart of ancient Spain. The quartet gives it a note slide here or there, impactful articulation, and spine-tingling moments of velvety vibrato.

This isn’t the first time Beethoven’s Für Elise has fallen prey to experimental musical hands.

Like the time this legend went all “five” Elise with a jazz version. And this ensemble that placed Beethoven’s work ingeniously in the Middle East.

Or what about this one, where a YouTuber flipped the whole thing by going geeky and “inverting” every interval (gap between the notes) in the melody.

Watch more below.

Beethoven News

See more Beethoven News

Beethoven in 250 words.

Beethoven at 250: famous figures share what his music means to them, in 250 words
3-year-old conductor

This 3-year-old kid conducting to Beethoven’s Fifth is the future of classical music
Slate article tells classical fans to ‘stop calling Beethoven by his last name’

‘Fullnaming’ Mozart and Beethoven to fight sexism and racism? Twitter squabbles over Slate article

Beethoven Music

See more Beethoven Music

Beethoven art

10 works of Beethoven that actually changed the world

Beethoven Moonlight Sonata

Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata: discover the 1801 piano masterpiece
Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 in D minor ('Choral')

The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9 and the ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven Pictures

See more Beethoven Pictures

San Quentin Prison interior

10 of the greatest composers who broke the law

Beethoven composer letters

Letters of the great composers: 14 moving, funny and inspiring quotations from the documents they left behind

Discover Music

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

Beethoven Album Reviews

See more Beethoven Album Reviews

new releases 30th july

New releases: Irnberger and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra play Beethoven and Rachmaninov with Martin Jones
new releases 1st may

New releases: Beethoven with the Royal Northern Sinfonia & Lars Vogt and 'Strauss in St Petersburg'
new releases 10th april

New releases: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra plays Brahms and Beethoven with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Beethoven Guides

See more Beethoven Guides

Ludwig van Beethoven and Nannette Streicher

Meet Nannette Streicher, ‘the woman who built Beethoven’s pianos’
Ludwig van Beethoven

So if Beethoven was completely deaf, how did he compose?

A step-by-step guide to Beethoven’s nine symphonie

A step-by-step guide to Beethoven’s nine symphonies