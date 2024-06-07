Armed forces and children sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ in stirring D-Day commemoration

7 June 2024, 14:53 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 14:54

French Army Choir and children sing Beethoven in Omaha Beach D-Day ceremony
French Army Choir and children sing Beethoven in Omaha Beach D-Day ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

On the 80th anniversary of a pivotal moment in history, veterans and world leaders gathered to perform Beethoven’s most powerful symphonic work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

80 years after Allied forces made landfall in Nazi-occupied Europe, the world’s focus once again turned to the beaches of northern France to remember the heroism and sacrifice of all those who took part in the Normandy landings.

World leaders were in attendance at the commemoration on France’s Omaha Beach, one of the places where that pivotal landfall was made in 1944. All those attending stood for a moving performance of Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’.

The performance was sung by the French Army Choir with musicians of the French Navy playing in accompaniment. In a powerful moment, children with flags from around the world join the performance of Beethoven’s uniting anthem, with its words of togetherness and peace.

Read more: What are the lyrics to ‘Ode to Joy’ from Beethoven’s Symphony No.9?

The power and emotion of the moment can be seen on the faces of the performers, as well as those in attendance.

“What a beautiful tribute to all those who fought and died for peace in Europe,” wrote French journalist Alex Taylor when sharing the footage – watch here.

A paratrooper lands as a choir performs during the International commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach
A paratrooper lands as a choir performs during the International commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach. Picture: Getty

Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ is the climactic moment of his Symphony No.9. In a gargantuan final movement, the German composer has a choir join the orchestra for his setting of Friedrich Schiller’s 1786 poem.

The text paints the image of heaven on earth and a brotherhood of man. The work was famously performed by Leonard Bernstein at the fall of the Berlin Wall, in a celebration of German reunification. The music is also the official anthem of the European Union.

Read more: The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9

The service also included a performance of Satie from French pianist Alexandre Tharaud, as well as a ceremonial decent of paratroopers.

With music, performers from all over the world and an audience of all ages, there could be no greater symbol of unity and togetherness.

The powerful moment of music helps us all to remember that the sacrifices of those thousands on D-Day ensured that our children can sing on those beaches today.

