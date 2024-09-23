Conductor dad sits his son on the podium, who reveals his incredible baton skills

23 September 2024, 16:08 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 16:32

Boy conducts choir in sweet clip

By Kyle Macdonald

A mini-maestro is born, as a youngster sits in the orchestral pit and conducts along to a Beethoven symphony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Here’s a moment full of the joy of music, inspiration and family.

This youngster’s father is Francesco Ivan Ciampa, a leading Italian conductor. His mother, Beatrice Valente, is a double-bassist and singer – so music very much runs in the family.

The family were at the Carlo Felice Theatre in Genoa, Italy, where Francesco was conducting Puccini’s opera La bohème. In a quiet moment, Dad popped his son on the conductor’s podium located in the orchestra pit. He hands him the baton, with a little guidance. You can see the little maestro’s eyes light up.

The inspiring footage was shared by his parents on Instagram. “Francesco, Gabriele and their boundless passion for Beethoven,” they wrote. Watch the adorable video above.

Young boy conducts in the Carlo Felice Theatre
Young boy conducts in the Carlo Felice Theatre. Picture: Beatrice Valente / Instagram

Read more: 25-year-old maestro wins competition with explosive Berlioz in joyous finale

“In our family life, music is experienced as oxygen,” Gabriele’s mother told Classic FM. You can see, in the boy’s looks, movements and poise, the time he has spent observing music and his father’s conducting.

“What are you conducting, Beethoven?” Valente asks in the video. Her son nods and begins conducting the imaginary orchestra in the historic opera house.

“We have always thought that music is something that exists in everyone, especially in children and needs to be simply revealed to their dreamy and pure eyes,” his mother said.

We await to see and hear more from this young, budding maestro!

Latest on Classic FM

25-year-old Canadian pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko wins Leeds piano competition

‘It was unforgettable’ – 25-year-old Canadian wins prestigious Leeds piano competition

Jane Hurst with pupils of Middleton Primary School in Leeds

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – announcing our 2024 winners!

Events

Anna Lapwood Classic FM Live

Anna Lapwood thunders out Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony on 9,999-pipe Royal Albert Hall organ
Holsts ‘The Planets’ at Salisbury Cathderal

Drones fly through Salisbury Cathedral to spectacular sound of Holst’s ‘The Planets’ on the organ
Best pieces by Gustav Holst

10 greatest pieces of music by Gustav Holst

Footage unearthed of actual Dmitri Shostakovich playing the piano

Footage unearthed of actual Dmitri Shostakovich playing the piano

Why did Holst leave Earth out of The Planets suite?

Why did Holst leave Earth out of his orchestral suite, The Planets?

High F sharp

Soprano sings blistering top F sharp that you will never unhear

Leonard Warren

The opera that killed its star – the eerie story of how baritone Leonard Warren died on stage

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

Harpist Catrin Finch and Debussy

10 best pieces ever written for the harp

Discover Music

Dan Walker to undertake Coast to Coast charity bike challenge across North of England

Dan Walker to undertake epic Coast to Coast charity bike challenge across North of England

Charity

Astronaut plays John Williams’ ‘Star Wars’ theme in first-ever violin solo in outer space

Astronaut plays John Williams’ ‘Star Wars’ theme in first-ever violin solo in outer space

Williams

Wow classical music

10 of the greatest 'wow' moments in classical music

Discover Music

Arnold Schoenberg had a crippling fear of the number 13

The composer with a crippling fear of the number 13, who died on Friday 13th...

Discover Music

Classic FM Calm and Classic FM Movies

Classic FM gets its first sister stations – Classic FM Calm and Movies!

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

James Earl Jones reciting the US national anthem proves his voice was music

James Earl Jones reciting the US national anthem proves his voice was music

13 days ago

Maria João Pires in 1999, when she had learned the wrong piano concerto.

When Maria João Pires learned the wrong piano concerto, but had a ‘miraculous’ recovery

14 days ago

Mozart

Youth orchestra plays 'Harry Potter' music in Glasgow university cloisters

Indonesian orchestra plays magical ‘Harry Potter’ theme in Glasgow university cloisters

17 days ago

Williams

Lucy improvises boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

Lucy improvises infectious boogie-woogie duet with fellow ‘The Piano’ winner Brad Kella

17 days ago

Discover Music

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays ‘The Lark’

10-year-old pianist plays Glinka-Balakirev with astonishing poetry and precision

24 days ago

Discover Music

Angelina Jolie stars as iconic opera diva Maria Callas

‘Maria’: First clip of Angelina Jolie as opera star Maria Callas in new biopic

25 days ago

Maria Callas