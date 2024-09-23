Conductor dad sits his son on the podium, who reveals his incredible baton skills

Boy conducts choir in sweet clip

By Kyle Macdonald

A mini-maestro is born, as a youngster sits in the orchestral pit and conducts along to a Beethoven symphony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Here’s a moment full of the joy of music, inspiration and family.

This youngster’s father is Francesco Ivan Ciampa, a leading Italian conductor. His mother, Beatrice Valente, is a double-bassist and singer – so music very much runs in the family.

The family were at the Carlo Felice Theatre in Genoa, Italy, where Francesco was conducting Puccini’s opera La bohème. In a quiet moment, Dad popped his son on the conductor’s podium located in the orchestra pit. He hands him the baton, with a little guidance. You can see the little maestro’s eyes light up.

The inspiring footage was shared by his parents on Instagram. “Francesco, Gabriele and their boundless passion for Beethoven,” they wrote. Watch the adorable video above.

Young boy conducts in the Carlo Felice Theatre. Picture: Beatrice Valente / Instagram

Read more: 25-year-old maestro wins competition with explosive Berlioz in joyous finale

“In our family life, music is experienced as oxygen,” Gabriele’s mother told Classic FM. You can see, in the boy’s looks, movements and poise, the time he has spent observing music and his father’s conducting.

“What are you conducting, Beethoven?” Valente asks in the video. Her son nods and begins conducting the imaginary orchestra in the historic opera house.

“We have always thought that music is something that exists in everyone, especially in children and needs to be simply revealed to their dreamy and pure eyes,” his mother said.

We await to see and hear more from this young, budding maestro!