Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, but it’s played by Boomwhackers on giant plastic buckets

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, but it’s played by Boomwhackers on giant plastic drums. Picture: Plastic Musik/wccasey09/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Combining excellent musicianship, with giant plastic percussion.

You’ve heard of a Bach prelude on Boomwhackers. Now, get ready for one of classical music’s greatest symphonies played on those familiar colourful plastic tubes, plus five giant upside-down buckets.

Whoever said musicians aren’t resourceful, must immediately eat their hat.

The performers, Plastic Musik, are an ensemble from Virginia, US, who take on great classical works and put a “radical” twist on them.

In this video below, they take on Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony in a masterful display of boomwhacking (we’re coining it now).

They also do a fantastic ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’, just here.

After the Beethoven, we also get a taste of Mozart’s perennially beloved Symphony No.40.

It’s pretty incredible that amid the haze of colours and instruments, those underlying melodies always remain utterly recognisable.

The video, filmed at Ashland University, in Ohio, has had more than half a million views on YouTube.

Highly deserved, every one of them… *smashes that repeat button*