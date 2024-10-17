Evil penguin Feathers McGraw plays Bach’s Organ Toccata in Wallace and Gromit trailer

17 October 2024, 13:38 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 14:48

Watch the teaser for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

By Will Padfield

A brand-new Wallace & Gromit film will feature the despotic penguin ‘Feathers McGraw’, who plays Bach’s famous Toccata and Fugue in the trailer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bach’s epic Toccata and Fugue features in a trailer for the upcoming film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl from the brilliant Aardman Animations, directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham.

Coming to Netflix on 3 January 2025, it is the first outing in 19 years for the beloved Dog and Inventor duo since the award-winning The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

The film is set to centre around a crime wave of stolen garden goods, where Wallace and his pre-programmed smart gnome, Norbot, are the main suspects, justifying Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions. It becomes increasingly clear that the ‘smart gnome’ has developed an evil mind of its own, leaving Gromit – ever the man’s best friend – to save the day.

But who could be the architect of such a ghastly plot to destroy our heroes?! Last seen in 1993’s Oscar-winning short The Wrong Trousers and rightfully locked up for many years, Feathers McGraw is back with vengeance and to make him even more terrifying, this time he plays Bach’s spooky staple on the organ! Properly scary.

Read More: Tom Cruise has an impromptu organ lesson with Anna Lapwood at ‘Top Gun’ film screening

Wallace and Gromit are back!
Wallace and Gromit are back! Picture: Alamy

This is not the first time a sinister character in a major film has played the organ, with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest featuring a fear-inducing Davy Jones, who has a penchant for dabbling on the keys (or is it pipes?).

Bill Nighy as Davy Jones, another evil organist...
Bill Nighy as Davy Jones, another evil organist... Picture: Alamy

Aardman have shown their love for music in the past, creating ‘Wallace and Gromit in concert’. In this live performance, Wallace prepares to perform his musical masterpiece ‘My Concerto in Ee, Lad’ with help from his faithful canine companion, Gromit… what could possibly go wrong?!

Let’s hope for more “instrumental” characters in the franchise in the years to come.

Bach latest features

See more Bach latest features

Margarita Balanas playing bach in a hot air balloon.

Cellist plays Bach solo in hot air balloon over breathtaking Kenyan landscape

Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play a painfully high piccolo trumpet solo for ‘Penny Lane’

When Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play the painfully high ‘Penny Lane’ piccolo trumpet solo

Discover Music

Glenn Gould, Mitsuko Uchida, Yuja Wang: exploring the 25 greatest pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Anna Lapwood played a Widor duet with a 9-year-old superfan on the world’s largest organ.

Anna Lapwood duets with 9-year-old superfan on the world’s biggest organ

Discover Music

Organ of the Cathedral of St Steven, Passau.

The 10 best pieces of music ever written for the organ

Discover Music

Apple apologises for new iPad advert after internet backlash, including brilliant Bach parody.

Apple apologises for piano-crushing advert – after brilliant Bach parody

Classical music and studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power

Classical music for studying: the 14 greatest pieces for brain power

Discover Music

How Bach inspired Beyoncé – all the classical music references in ‘Cowboy Carter’

How Bach inspired Beyoncé – all the classical music references in ‘Cowboy Carter’

Discover Music

Crowds gather at Bach’s statue ahead of a performance of his St John Passion

On the 300th anniversary of the St John Passion, the music world makes pilgrimage to J.S. Bach’s home church
Stephen Mangan shares his favourite classical music

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Latest on Classic FM

Classic FM announces Manchester Camerata as an Official Partner

Manchester Camerata becomes an official partner of Classic FM!

Brett Yang (left) and Eddy Chen.

Shock announcement as TwoSet Violin hang up their bows

Chi-chi Nwanoku CBE returns to Classic FM

Chi-chi Nwanoku returns to Classic FM for Friday night series of Chi-chi’s Classical Champions
Weapon transformed into symbol of hope.

Russian rocket hollowed out and crafted into a beautiful musical instrument

Wigmore Hall partners with Classic FM to offer £5 tickets for under 35s

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

'Bluey' composer Joff Bush on the classical music in the TV series

‘Kids say, that’s not Holst, that’s Bluey!’ – composer Joff Bush on Bluey’s classical music obsession

Discover Music

Strange instruments come in all shapes and sizes...

10 most weird and wonderful musical instruments created... ever

Discover Music

Sancta Staatsoper Stuttgart.

Eighteen opera-goers treated for severe nausea after opera of live sex, nuns and blood

Opera North and concerts for babies

10 classical concerts perfect for babies and toddlers

Discover Music

Michael Giacchino.

10 best film scores by Michael Giacchino