Evil penguin Feathers McGraw plays Bach’s Organ Toccata in Wallace and Gromit trailer

By Will Padfield

A brand-new Wallace & Gromit film will feature the despotic penguin ‘Feathers McGraw’, who plays Bach’s famous Toccata and Fugue in the trailer.

Bach’s epic Toccata and Fugue features in a trailer for the upcoming film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl from the brilliant Aardman Animations, directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham.

Coming to Netflix on 3 January 2025, it is the first outing in 19 years for the beloved Dog and Inventor duo since the award-winning The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

The film is set to centre around a crime wave of stolen garden goods, where Wallace and his pre-programmed smart gnome, Norbot, are the main suspects, justifying Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions. It becomes increasingly clear that the ‘smart gnome’ has developed an evil mind of its own, leaving Gromit – ever the man’s best friend – to save the day.

But who could be the architect of such a ghastly plot to destroy our heroes?! Last seen in 1993’s Oscar-winning short The Wrong Trousers and rightfully locked up for many years, Feathers McGraw is back with vengeance and to make him even more terrifying, this time he plays Bach’s spooky staple on the organ! Properly scary.

Wallace and Gromit are back! Picture: Alamy

This is not the first time a sinister character in a major film has played the organ, with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest featuring a fear-inducing Davy Jones, who has a penchant for dabbling on the keys (or is it pipes?).

Bill Nighy as Davy Jones, another evil organist... Picture: Alamy

Aardman have shown their love for music in the past, creating ‘Wallace and Gromit in concert’. In this live performance, Wallace prepares to perform his musical masterpiece ‘My Concerto in Ee, Lad’ with help from his faithful canine companion, Gromit… what could possibly go wrong?!

Let’s hope for more “instrumental” characters in the franchise in the years to come.