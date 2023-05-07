Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger perform ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan at Windsor Castle

7 May 2023, 21:33

Lang Lang plays ‘Mulan’ song as a magical duet with Nicole Scherzinger at Windsor Castle

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Star pianist Lang Lang brought a sprinkle of Disney magic to the King’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle with his ‘Mulan’ performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Superstar Chinese-born pianist Lang Lang appeared at the King’s Coronation Concert alongside singer Nicole Scherzinger to perform a timeless Disney classic.

Set against the fairytale-like backdrop of a real-life castle, the internationally acclaimed pianist appeared on stage on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle in a white suit playing ‘Reflection’ from Mulan on a Steinway & Sons grand piano.

Opening with a solo instrumental interlude utilising the entire range of the piano, he then announced the arrival of his duet partner for the night, Scherzinger.

Played in by a flute solo, Scherzinger was accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra and house band comprising the Massed Bands of the Household Division and the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra as she belted the 1996 Disney classic.

Listen to a clip from their performance above.

Read more: Coronation Concert: who is performing, what time it starts and how to watch

Lang Lang, Guo Gan - Reflection (From "Mulan") [Visualizer]

Lang Lang is no stranger to the world of Disney, having released his own Disney-inspired album last year.

After he was asked to perform at the coronation, Lang Lang wrote on his social media that is was “an honour” to be performing at the royal event taking place at Windsor Castle the day after King Charles III’s coronation.

Following his performance with Scherzinger, Lucy Illingworth, winner of The Piano (a talent television show hosted by Lang Lang), performed Bach’s Prelude No. 1 in C major on the same stage.

Read more: Lang Lang performs nostalgic piano rendition of Mary Poppins song against Disney Castle backdrop

Pianist Lucy Illingworth performs during the Coronation Concert
Pianist Lucy Illingworth performs during the Coronation Concert. Picture: Getty

A magical performance to begin a star-studded evening of musical excellence celebrating the crowning of King Charles III.

Lang Lang latest

See more Lang Lang latest

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Alison Balsom, Lang Lang, Nicola Benedetti, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Abel Selaocoe and Ludovico Einaudi

Lang Lang and Ludovico Einaudi among Best Classical Artist nominees at the Global Awards 2023

Global Awards

Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger play a piano duet at St Pancras station in London

Lang Lang stuns London train station with impromptu piano duet with wife Gina Alice

Lang Lang

Lang Lang’s albums, age, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang astonished by 94-year-old pianist’s ‘powerful’ concerto at Glasgow station

Lang Lang astonished by 94-year-old pianist’s ‘powerful’ concerto at Glasgow station

13-year-old blind pianist stuns Lang Lang with a brilliant performance of Chopin’s Nocturne in B flat minor.

Blind 13-year-old pianist’s stunning Chopin nocturne performance leaves Lang Lang speechless

Chopin

Judges Mika and Lang Lang will join host Claudia Winkleman for new TV talent show The Piano

The Piano on Channel 4: what is the talent contest, who are the judges and when is it on?

New TV piano talent show judged by Lang Lang to be hosted by Claudia Winkleman

What is The Piano, the TV talent show judged by Lang Lang at train stations, and when is it on?
Acclaimed pianist Lang Lang launches his new album The Disney Book, filming the music video for his new single ‘Feed the Birds’ at sunrise in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in California.

Join Lang Lang for a special Disney themed concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Lang Lang performs in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland, California.

Lang Lang performs nostalgic piano rendition of Mary Poppins song against Disney Castle backdrop

Videos

Pianist Lang Lang aged 12

Unearthed footage of 12-year-old Lang Lang shows the pianist’s incredible raw talent

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli were just two of the famous faces from classical music to perform at the Coronation Concert

Coronation Concert: who sang and performed at the Windsor Castle concert?

Discover Music

Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli performed ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel perform emotional ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli

The Actually Gay Men’s Chorus are just one of 18 amateur vocal ensembles who are making up the Coronation Chorus

What is the Coronation Choir and who is singing in it?

Discover Music

Alexis Ffrench

Alexis Ffrench: who is the classical-soul pianist playing at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert
The Ascension Choir sing at King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles ‘very much wanted a gospel choir’ at coronation – hear their incredible performance

Wiseman

Every piece of music at King Charles’ coronation service at Westminster Abbey

Every piece of music at King Charles’ coronation service at Westminster Abbey

Discover Music

Bryn Terfel sings first Welsh language commission at a coronation

What music featured at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

What are the lyrics to ‘God Save the King’, Britain’s national anthem?

What are the lyrics to ‘God Save the King’, Britain’s national anthem?

Discover Music

Roderick Williams and Sir Bryn Terfel sing at the coronation

Two of Britain’s greatest singers were in thunderous voice at the coronation

Bryn Terfel

The girl choristers of Truro Cathedral sing alongside the Choir of Westminster Abbey at the coronation of King Charles III

Girl choristers make history singing at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey