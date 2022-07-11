Soprano Anna Netrebko faces renewed Blackface accusations over Verona ‘Aida’ production

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Anna Netrebko is starring as Aida in the Verdi opera of the same name at the Arena di Verona’s summer festival, and is seemingly darkening her skin for the role.

Anna Netrebko has been cast in the titular role of Aida in Verdi’s opera of the same name multiple times, despite the character being an Ethiopian princess.

This summer the soprano is appearing at the Arena di Verona Opera Festival in the role, and took to Instagram to share photos of herself and the cast. In the photos she appears to be wearing makeup which makes her skin darker; other white presenting members of the cast are seen to be doing the same.

Netrebko, a white Russian soprano, has previously defended her casting in the role. In 2019 when she posted a picture of herself as Aida on Instagram, a fan asked whether the Blackface was necessary, to which Netrebko replied, “I am NOT gonna be white AIDA”, and “Black Face and Black Body for Ethiopian princes, for Verdi greatest opera! YES!”

Blackface is surprisingly still common in the world of opera, and companies are being called out for asking performers to change the colour of their skin in order to perform a role.

In 2019, soprano Tamara Wilson became the first soprano in 106 years to perform Aida in the Arena di Verona without Blackface after she refused to do so. It is therefore unclear whether the opera festival asked Netrebko to change her skin tone for its 2022 production, or if Netrebko chose to darken her skin herself.

Read more: La Scala brings back soprano Anna Netrebko and plans to open new season with Russian opera

Anna Netrebko stars in Verdi’s Aida at the Arena di Verona this summer. Picture: Instagram @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago

In 2020 when the Metropolitan Opera published its statement in support of Black Lives Matter, social media was quick to ask whether the opera company would be removing its production of Aida from the Met website, which starred Netrebko in blackface.

The production from 2018 had Netrebko in dark makeup, despite the opera company announcing in 2015 that it would eliminate the use of “ethnic makeup” in all of its productions. The broadcast of the production has not been removed from the on demand section of the Met’s website.

Productions such as Verdi’s Otello and Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess are operas that have historically included performers changing their skin tone in order to play Black roles. Puccini’s Madam Butterfly has also had performers in Yellowface portraying Asian characters.

Various musicians have raised awareness of why Blackface and Yellowface is outdated and offensive, and some opera companies have moved to banning the practice.

Read more: Paris Opera considering Blackface ban after staff pressure to end racism

Anna Netrebko takes a photo with the rest of the cast at the Arena di Verona Opera Festival. Picture: Instagram @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago

For some opera houses, this means casting performers from any ethnicity in roles, but without changing their skin tone. In others, this means casting ethnically appropriate singers in the roles.

In the face of Netrebko’s casting, many musicians have shared their disappointment that the practice of Blackface is still occurring in 2022.

One soprano shared Netrebko’s Instagram post on Twitter and said: “In case you thought the opera world has made any sort of tangible progress re: blackface, the industry’s most famous soprano posted this 9 hours ago from her recent Aida.”

Another soprano also posted: “I’ve never seen opera companies obsess about “ethnic and historical accuracy” in any opera except Aida.

“Why is that? What would happen to the opera if you didn’t blackface? What would happen is - nothing. No impact on the production. No impact on the storytelling. None. Zero.”

The Twitter user added, just “book more Black singers, you dinosaurs!”