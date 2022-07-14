Leading US opera singer drops out of Verona production following Blackface scandal

Angel Blue was programmed to appear at the Arena di Verona this summer. Picture: Alamy / Getty Images

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Angel Blue was due to sing in Arena di Verona’s summer opera festival but has cancelled her debut after allegations of Blackface surfaced earlier this week at the famed Italian venue

Grammy Award-winning opera singer, Angel Blue, was due to make her debut at the Arena di Verona in the summer opera festival’s production of Verdi’s La traviata.

Set to play the lead role of Violetta, the American soprano took to social media this evening to share that she would no longer be performing at the Italian venue after Blackface accusations cloaked the prestigious festival following photos shared by famed Russian soprano, Anna Netrebko.

In pictures shared on Instagram, Netrebko is seen in dark makeup, worn to portray the Ethiopian princess Aida, from Verdi’s opera of the same name. Netrebko’s actions have been highly criticised by the music world, particularly on social media, however, the Arena recently defended their makeup choices, saying their performance was historical and “made when these sensitive topics were not such an issue”.

Blue posted two black panelled slides on her social media accounts, detailing her decision to pull out of her Arena di Verona debut. The post read, “Dear Friends, Family, and Opera Lovers, I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that I will not be singing La Traviata at Arena di Verona this summer as planned.”

The opera star’s social media post continued, “As many of you know, Arena di Verona recently made the decision to utilize blackface makeup in a recent production of Aida.

“Let me be perfectly clear: the use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society.

“It is offensive, humiliating, and outright racist. I was so looking forward to making my house debut at Arena di Verona singing one of my favorite operas, but I cannot in good conscience associate myself with an institution which continues this practice.

“Thank you for your understanding, and to all who have shown support and sensitivity to me and my fellow artists of color.”

The star soprano’s post has been met with positive and supportive comments, with followers admiring the singer for “taking a stand”.

La Traviata opens at the Arena di Verona tomorrow, and Blue is replaced by Armenian soprano, Nina Minasyan.