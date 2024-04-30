London’s Royal Opera House announces a new name and redesigned logo

Floral Hall of the Royal Ballet & Opera, London. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

A 130-year-old name is changed, to bring music and dance more closely together at the London theatre.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

London’s most iconic Covent Garden theatre will now be known as the ‘Royal Ballet and Opera’, in a major change to the venue known for 130 years as the Royal Opera House.

The announcement was made today by Alex Beard, Chief Executive of the Royal Ballet and Opera, who said the move was about bringing both opera and ballet parts of the company together. “The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera have performed under the same roof since 1946,” he said. “Both companies now enjoy the prominence that they rightfully deserve.”

The first theatre on the Covent Garden site was the Theatre Royal, which opened on 7 December 1732. Many of Handel’s operas were premiered at the Baroque theatre. The current theatre was built in the 1850s and became known as the ‘Royal Opera House’ in 1892.

The new name is accompanied by a redesigned logo, with a bold impactful font.

Read more: Operatic mezzo stuns with impromptu Bizet ‘Habanera’ in busy London restaurant

The announcement was made as part of the unveiling of the company’s 2024/25 season.

The season features the world premiere of a new opera, Festen, by British composer Mark-Anthony Turnage. Other highlights include Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin, Wagner’s Die Walküre, and a new work from choreographer Wayne McGregor, which brings the literary works of Margaret Atwood to the stage.

In 2025, the Royal Ballet and Opera also celebrates 40 years of their learning and education programmes. Over the past year, their schools programme has grown to reach 2,710 schools, working with more than 46,000 students, sharing creativity, opera, ballet and access to the arts.

Tickets for the new season start from £3 and will be on sale from Wednesday 10 July.