Burly brown bear caught ballet dancing underwater on webcam footage

14 September 2020, 16:51

Burly brown bear caught ballet dancing underwater on webcam footage
Burly brown bear caught ballet dancing underwater on webcam footage. Picture: Getty / Katmai National Park & Preserve

By Sian Hamer

Ballerina? No. This pirouetting grizzly is a bear-erina.

The bears native to the forests, lakes and mountains of the Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska normally get up to bear-appropriate business.

But instead of fishing for sockeye salmon or even having a simple paddle, one giant grizzly decided to perform an underwater pirouette instead.

Captured by the national park’s webcam, the bear gives a very graceful spin as it swims along (watch below).

And with the sound of Strauss’s The Blue Danube playing along, it’s a beary good bit of grizzly ballet.

Read more: Ballet dancer pirouettes in mid-air, suspended by only her hair >

There might have been no grande jeté, or even a tour en l’air, but seeing this wild animal’s mid-swim spin is enough for us.

It seems bears might have a bit of a soft spot for classical music and dance. One musical bear broke into someone’s house and even started playing the piano.

And this grizzly is paws-ibly the best four-legged ballerina we’ve seen...

