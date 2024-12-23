What music is being performed at the Princess of Wales’ carol service?

Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

By Classic FM

The Princess of Wales’ royal carol service from Westminster Abbey will be broadcast on Christmas Eve. But who is performing, and what carols feature?

Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales has hosted her fourth annual carol service at the spectacular Westminster Abbey, with Christmas carols from the Abbey choir alongside moving readings and music from star performers.

According to Westminster Abbey, this year’s service will provide “a moment to reflect on the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times in our lives”.

Here’s everything you need to know about the music and performers, who will feature in the Christmas Eve TV broadcast.

Princess of Wales promotes Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITV

Who is performing in Royal Carols: Together at Christmas?

The Choir of Westminster Abbey sang a selection of Christmas carols, including the rousing and ever popular, ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’.

As in previous years, while carols are the main repertoire of the concert, the service encompasses both traditional and modern elements. Alongside carols, there were musical performances by the likes of Olivia Dean, Gregory Porter, Paloma Faith, and JP Cooper who sang alongside the Soul Sanctuary Choir.

There was a rousing rendition of the much-loved carol ‘Away in a Manger’ by the Sankofa Singers, an intergenerational choir based in Belong Chester, a not-for-profit care village bringing together care home residents and their young friends from The Nursery in Belong, operated by national charity Ready Generations.

The Princess of Wales involved Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, whose husband died earlier this year, in planning the service.

Lady Gabriella engaged youth charity Restore the Music, who played to guests as they queued to enter the service.

Polly Moore, CEO of Restore the Music, said: “Lady Gabriella is incredibly passionate about music and helping young people find their voice. She has been an ambassador for us for the past five years and often attends our events. When she messaged to ask if I would be interested I said, ‘Are you kidding, of course!’”

Lady Gabriella helped choose composer-pianist Rosey Chan and singer Gregory Porter to perform a new, semi-improvised piece of music, that was written by Chan and played alongside a poem read by actress Sophie Okonedo.

Chan told Classic FM: “It was an immense honour to be invited to compose a new piece of music for Together at Christmas, hosted by the Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey. As a composer, I wanted to create something that speaks to the power of unity, empathy, and connection – timeless themes, especially close to Christmas. It was paired with a moving and compassionate poem which brought an added depth to the moment.

“In the spirit of the evening, I am also releasing the first track from my forthcoming album, Unity, which explores these same ideas.”

There were also poignant readings by Prince William, Olympian Adam Peaty, Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, and actor Richard E. Grant.

Rosey Chan plays piano at charity concert at Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Alamy

What is the theme of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas?

The overall theme of the Christmas service at Westminster Abbey is about recognising those who have shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities.

At the carol service, Catherine was joined by the Prince of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who all held candles during the service, as did the other guests in the congregation.

The service began with a recorded voiceover from the Princess, during which she said: “The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.

“Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”

The 1,600-strong congregation were joined by members of the royal family to hear the Princess’ address.

The service was attended by other members of the royal family including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Alamy

How to watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas took place on 6 December. It will be broadcast on Christmas Eve, 24 December, at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.